The Minnesota Legislature and Gov. Walz have decided that all children should have access to free meals in our public schools. This is without regard to their ability to pay.
I would agree that no child should miss any meals. However, the suggestion that the only way to do this is to make the meals free to all students, brings a reflection that does not shine well on a DFL party that has had at least partial control of state government continually since 1970.
It also brings back personal memories, some embarrassingly so, of my own trips through the hot lunch lines in the 1950s-60s. Mostly, I disliked the meals that were served. In my long-married life, not one lima bean or stewed tomato has ever appeared on my plate because of the trauma of having to eat the school lunch version.
It was said that much of the food we were served was “war surplus.” World War II had ended 10 or 15 years before, so maybe that explains it. At one point, a superintendent of schools was accused of stealing food from the hot lunch program. My reaction to that news was “Why?” Not “Why would he steal from the mouths of children?” but “Why would he want it?”
You could say I was a fussy eater. I suppose in some ways I was. In fourth grade, after taking a few bites of a particularly noxious meal, I put my napkin over my tray, and went to bus it. My teacher saw what I was doing, stopped me, and made me go back and eat everything on my tray. For the remainder of the year, when I finished eating, I had to show her that I had left nothing to waste. I think that was my first episode of PTSD, as in post-tray distress syndrome. In addition to the main entrée and a vegetable, the school also served sandwiches. A butter sandwich, often the only alternative, became my go-to option when I turned down the entrée.
The price of a hot lunch back then was 25 cents. That is the equivalent of about $2.20 today. The median family income back then was about $5,000. Inflation took off only after Richard Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard in 1971. Ever since, workers have been given raises that often did not cover the rise in prices. That system has served the progressive movement well, by allowing it to throw ever greater amounts of dollars at society’s challenges without actually solving them.
Most of my school years, the lunch period was 28 minutes. Still, as I moved out of elementary school, I realized that I had alternatives to the school’s food offerings. For example, one could go to a bakery, four blocks away, and, for 25 cents, buy six pastries: jelly doughnuts, long johns, cinnamon rolls, etc. Many times, serving my sweet tooth seemed the better option to choking down sauerkraut.
We lived three-quarters of a mile from the school. A few times during high school, being in the best physical condition of my life, I ran home, mixed a bowlful of instant pudding, ate it and ran back to school — all in 28 minutes.
Scarfing down six pastries or running immediately after eating a big bowl of pudding still makes me wonder how I made it through my afternoon classes with a sugar high or without a stomach explosion. Fussy eater? In that sense, probably not.
Giving little value to hot lunch, another time, I went an entire week without it. It was in ninth or 10th grade, and I invited some friends over to play penny-ante poker. On a chest next to the table was a dish in which my mother put my hot lunch money. Not long into the game, I was out of pocket change. So, I reached into the dish and took out “Monday.” “Tuesday” soon followed, and when I had used up “Friday,” the game came to an end. I learned that missing meals is not a good thing.
Regardless, the real question, the one the Legislature ignored, is why can families no longer afford to buy their children’s school lunches? Is it because too many families live on only one parent’s income? That is how most of my generation lived, too. Is it because we have politicized the public schools, burdening them with many non-academic issues, to such an extent that they don’t have time to teach the children what they need to know to create self-supporting families? Has the lunch program become inefficient or filled with graft? I don’t know.
What I do know is that the spending frenzy that Walz and DFL legislators are on is unsustainable, that they were wrong to vote against disqualifying those involved in the $250 million Feeding Our Future scandal from participating in school food contracts, and that they should be matching the spending of their $17 billion slush fund with economizing and better accountability. By receiving $400 per school year to feed each child whose family can afford it, could ease the burden of an ever more intrusive state government by making possible a larger tax rebate. I must be getting old, because St. Paul is giving me indigestion.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.