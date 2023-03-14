Kristen Schneider and Dirk Maloney

Kristen Schneider and Dirk Maloney met online in 2021. They found that they have a lot in common and they found common ground in their values and their goals for their future together. They will be married April 29, in Glenwood.

Kristen Schneider is originally from Avon. She earned a tech degree in human resources in Moorhead and stayed in the area while she finished her bachelor’s degree with the University of Minnesota-Crookston online. She and her 4-year-old son, Colt, now live in Albany and she works in St. Cloud.

Dirk Maloney is originally from Alexandria. He lives in Blaine

Kristen Schneider and Dirk Maloney were drawn to each other through shared interests and a sense of adventure that plays out in trying new things.

