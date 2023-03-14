Kristen Schneider and Dirk Maloney met online in 2021. They found that they have a lot in common and they found common ground in their values and their goals for their future together. They will be married April 29, in Glenwood.
Kristen Schneider is originally from Avon. She earned a tech degree in human resources in Moorhead and stayed in the area while she finished her bachelor’s degree with the University of Minnesota-Crookston online. She and her 4-year-old son, Colt, now live in Albany and she works in St. Cloud.
Dirk Maloney is originally from Alexandria. He lives in Blaine
They met online and were drawn to each other through shared interests such as country music, eating out and dogs. The main thing they have in common, though, is the sense of adventure that plays out in trying new things.
“We like to do things we haven’t done before,” Kristen said.
After a few weeks of getting to know each other online, they wanted to meet. In August 2021, they went to Granite City in St. Cloud to share a meal together. Kristen’s first impression was very positive.
“He is handsome, kind and funny,” she said. “We found a lot of things that we have in common. Dirk has twin brothers and his dad is a twin. I’m a twin.”
They were so happy in each other’s company that they “didn’t want it to end,” Kristen said. So after they were done eating, they went to the Clearwater Rodeo.
“We liked it so much that in 2022, we took Colt so he could experience it too,” she said.
The two enjoy music together by going to concerts. They enjoy going to new restaurants and trying new foods.
Kristen had never been to a drive-in theater, so Dirk took her on a special date to one. He had his truck set up just right for them to watch.
Dirk met Colt a few months after he and Kristen met.
“When he met Colt, I felt like it was meant to be,” she said. “Dirk is very family-oriented. He loves God and he loves his family.”
They found that their values aligned. They want the same number of children and they wanted to raise them the same way.
When Dirk’s family went to Arizona, Kristen went along. She was also able to visit her twin who lives there.
“It was a very special trip. It seemed like the perfect time with everyone,” she said.
Eventually marriage came up in their conversations, so it wasn’t a complete shock when Dirk proposed on Christmas Eve in 2022.
“Before he did, he took my dad out and talked with him and asked for his blessing,” Kristen said. “After that, he came back to my place and made a nice steak dinner, which he knows is my favorite. Then he proposed.”
They set the date for April 29.
“We didn’t want to wait any longer and this still gave us time to plan. The timing fit well,” she said.
They will be married at Lakeside (formerly Lakeside Ballroom) in Glenwood. A friend of Dirk’s, who has officiated at weddings in the past, will perform the ceremony. It’s much closer to Alexandria for Dirk’s family, and it’s also where Kristen spent time in earlier years.
“My grandparents lived in Glenwood, so we visited them a lot,” she said.
There will be a best man and a maid of honor, with a ring bearer and a flower girl. The best man and Colt will be wearing suits, while Dirk will wear a tux. The maid of honor will wear a dusty sage dress.
Kristen went dress shopping in Richmond with her mom. She tried on just a few dresses before slipping into one she knew was just right.
“It just made me feel like a bride,” she said.
Kristen’s dad will be walking her up the aisle.
At the reception, there will be a memory table honoring the people who Kristen and Dirk wish could be there. The bride and groom will be seated at their own “sweetheart table.” The rest of the seating is unassigned.
As the time nears, Kristen’s excitement is building to marry the love of her life.
“I’m marrying my best friend who I will share the best and worst times of my life with,” she said. “We’re looking forward to raising our children and living life happy. We want to grow old together”
