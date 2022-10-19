Rachel Miles with Canadian Geese

Rachel Miles shares her enthusiasm for hunting through her work coordinating hunting trips with Her Wilderness.  After growing up hunting in northwest Minnesota, she has been able to hunt in a number of places around the United States. She is shown with a Canada goose.

 Photo courtesy of HerWilderness

    Rachel Miles grew up in Chisago County in a family that embraced hunting and fishing wholeheartedly. Her most special early memories of hunting involve her father and, to a lesser extent, her brother. She has taken those early experiences as her inspiration and now works to help other women participate in hunting experiences that are pivotal in their lives.

    “Hunting with women is a very different experience and I like it,” said Rachel.

In addition to hunting, Rachel Miles also enjoys fishing.

