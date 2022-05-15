Brenda and Pat Jennissen’s enthusiasm for running in Minnesota’s Ragnar Race is contagious and has been shared by numerous family members and friends. This year, their team of 12 will be running the relay race for the fourth year. Brenda and Pat have run the race each year, while some team members are participating for the very first year.
“Half the team is new this year,” said Brenda. “Several members repeated from 2017 to 2018. Then we had more new members in 2021. Every year is different.”
Weston Wander liked the relay so much that he convinced his wife, Nikki, to join the team. Nick Wheeler’s wife, Carrie, saw how much her husband enjoyed it and she also joined this year.
After running with the team previously, Adam Wander was deployed to Kuwait in 2021. He didn’t let distance interfere with his participation, though. During the event, he ran a leg of the race in Kuwait.
“Got my night run in,” said his post that night on the team’s Facebook page. “Six miles and 106 degrees. You guys got it from here!”
Now that he’s back, both Adam and his wife, Shannon, will be running this year.
Beginning in 2004, with one relay race in Utah, the Ragnar Race has grown into the largest overnight relay series in the nation. Some of the relays are run on roads, while some are on trails. Some are sprint races. In addition to races throughout the United States, there are two races in South Africa. There have been races in Europe as well, just not this year.
Minnesota’s Ragnar relay is a road race. The location and direction change every couple years. This year’s race, rather than ending in the Twin Cities, will begin there and go to Duluth. It will be run Aug. 12 - 13, about 200 miles.
The Ragnar website proclaims that “the Ragnar Formula” includes these things: “Set a crazy goal. Gather your tribe. Divide and conquer. Bask in the joy of achieving something together that you could never do alone. With more cowbell, baby. Always more cowbell.” The Sauk Centre team wholeheartedly embraces all fun and adventure.
“I love the camaraderie, and all the inside jokes from our van,” said Brenda. “We’re not breaking records. Our goal is to finish the race.”
Brenda and Pat had been running 5K and 10K races when Brenda first heard of Ragnar in 2017. Since it sounded like fun, she and Pat reached out to friends and family and filled the team.
Team members have experienced the health benefits of getting out of the house to prepare for the relay. Weston’s blood pressure decreased by 15 points.
“With this event as a goal, it gets me out preparing,” Pat said. “What I really love about the race is the team feel that you don’t get in another race.”
The team members divide into two groups of six. They rent two vans for the race. One group is following the runners while the team members who are not running are resting and recuperating for their next leg of the relay.
Each runner will run three legs over the 36 hours of the race. Each leg is anywhere from four to 10 miles. Total miles run for each member is an average of 17.
“Typically, the strongest runner will run the longest legs,” said Pat. “The next runner will be waiting at the next checkpoint.”
Wes’ first year was 2021, and he worked with Pat to prepare. Usually, the preparation is more individual.
“We definitely have to train, then we come together for the team,” Brenda said.
Nick was simply looking for an inexpensive hobby “that turned expensive,” he said. “It’s cheaper than other things, just not as inexpensive as I was thinking.”
Some of the costs associated with the race include running shoes, reflective vest, entry fee of $120 per person, van rental (two vans) and motel costs.
“I signed up thinking it was a good reason to keep running and a chance to hang out with friends, but quickly realized that it was much more. It is an incredible and unique experience — 36 hours with an amazing team to cheer with, laugh with, commiserate with, and grow with — and an opportunity to stay in shape,” said Karlene Jennissen Gilmore.
For Cody Nelson, Ragnar is a bucket list item.
“There is enjoyment in pushing one’s body and mind through lack of sleep and showers,” he said. “It’s always nice to push one’s body to the limit just to see what you get out of it.”
“Without a doubt, I enjoy the camaraderie,” Adam said. ”Completing an ultra-distance race, while being forced into close quarters with five other sweaty runners isn’t for everyone. We have always had a great group to run with, and it has made for some great memories.”
“What I appreciate most about Ragnar is the positivity,” said Adam Wander. “It comes not only from your own teammates, but also from other teams, race volunteers, workers, and members of the communities along the way. Every year there are teams that don’t make it to the finish line, so everyone encourages everyone until the last mile. Although it is technically a race, very rarely do the runners treat it like one.”
One of the reasons that Wesn Wander joined the team was for the accountability.
“It was just knowing if I slack, it will be noticed,” he said “I went from running 0.5 miles in June to 8 miles in August! After the race is finished, I had that sense of accomplishment and a feeling of being ‘on top of the world’.”
