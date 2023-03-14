Twisted Oaks is a quiet secluded wedding and events location conveniently located only one mile east of Sauk Centre. It has been developed over the last 20 years by Jeff and Stacey Otte.
They were married on the property in 2000, so it holds a special place in their hearts. They realized it made a nice spot for people to gather, so over the years they took steps to provide space to do that.
“We were going to restore the original barn, but it was in very bad shape; it had a bad foundation,” Jeff said. “We brought it down in 2001.”
“We built a new barn in 2003. We’ve been able to have smaller events with family and friends,” Stacey said. “We’ve always been happy to have functions here for friends and friends of friends. We also got many requests for larger events.”
They saw the potential for having an events center, since there were not a lot of locations in Sauk Centre for weddings and other large events. In late 2021, they decided on the name Twisted Oaks, due to all the oaks on their property. Unfortunately, the main twisted oak at the front came down in the June 2022 storm.
They considered a few options to host larger numbers of people, such as a large wedding tent, in their search to find the best fit for the property. Eventually they found that a pavilion would meet the criteria they were looking for. Jeff had plans drawn up.
They built a 50-foot by 120-foot pavilion not too far from the barn, with a capacity for 350 guests. It has a cement floor and wood construction. There is a catering kitchen with private entrance as well as climate-controlled rest rooms. The side walls are motorized.
“It’s very nice. Everyone has loved it,” Stacey said.
“We can set one side to block the wind and still have the other side open,” Jeff added. “The largest event we’ve had was a wedding with about 325 people.”
The barn is still used during some events as well. The lower level has a capacity of 70-80 people. The upper level can accommodate 100. There is a Gentleman’s Quarters and a Bridal Parlor for bridal parties to use, both climate-controlled. These two areas are included in pavilion wedding packages.
There is an outdoor patio with a bar. Weddings can be set up in a grassy area near the pavilion, with benches and an arch. There is a band stage not too far from the barn.
There have been quite a variety of events in addition to weddings. These include baby showers, bridal showers, surprise birthday parties, a retirement party and family reunions.
The Ottes appreciate their location in Central Minnesota. Wedding parties and other event participants come from the surrounding area, as well as the Twin Cities. A couple from Maple Grove will hold their wedding at Twisted Oaks this spring.
Their location close to town is a plus, being close to motels. There are some camping sites available at Twisted Oaks with electricity and water hookups.
When it comes to décor, Stacey and Jeff make a good team. They complement each other’s interests and strengths well.
“Jeff doesn’t hunt or fish — he lives to collect things. It’s his favorite thing to do,” Stacey said.
He and Stacey have reclaimed materials from salvaged barns in Wadena, Sauk Centre, Paynesville, Willmar and Granite Falls.
“Each wall in the new barn is from one of those barns,” Stacey said. “The lower level ceiling is tin from an old hospital in Abercrombie, North Dakota.”
They have spent countless hours pulling nails out of reclaimed wood.
Jeff found brick from an old house in St. Martin. He used a cabinet from an old bar in Little Falls for the main level of the barn.
“We like to revamp stuff,” Stacey said. “We come up with ideas together and Jeff brings them to life.”
They used a shipping container for a bar outside the pavilion. Stacey drew up the design and Jeff put it all together.
While helping a friend remodel a house, Jeff found that the insulation was folded and stapled newspapers in excellent condition. He cut out the pictures from the 1941 and 1942 newspapers and applied them to the stair treads in the barn, then covered with a sealer.
The wedding arbor was designed using an old corn crib. A small grain bin bar is situated next to the barn.
There are vintage and classic elements everywhere at Twisted Oaks. Many antique signs of varying sizes, shapes and colors are tastefully planted throughout the grounds. There are a number of street light poles from the 1930s and reproductions that Jeff found just driving around.
“The globes are from downtown Chicago and they just have that 1930s look,” he said. “A friend found those for us.”
The vintage signs and other items fill the barn. Outside a restroom labeled “Burford Barber Shop” is a velveteen upholstered barber chair. Another rest room features a Coke cooler as the base for the sink.
Jeff and a friend, Pete Leko, restored a 1937 Dodge pickup. The shiny red truck is available for hour-long rides through Sauk Centre. The benches in the back hold 16 people, with the bridal couple riding in front with the driver.
Twisted Oaks event dates are planned with a Thursday/Friday or Saturday/Sunday combination. Tables, chairs and linens are included. Event planners can bring in their own caterers.
“Wedding parties need to hire their own bartender. If they get their liquor through Westside Liquor, anything that is unopened can be returned,” Jeff said.
Jeff and Stacey have received many thanks from newly-married couples and other clients. One of them is posted on the Twisted Oaks website.
“There are many wedding venues to choose from… Few though, if any, are on par with Twisted Oaks… The attention to detail on the property, convenient location with multiple catering options, the BYOB option, and probably the most beneficial for us was working with Jeff and Stacey. Awesome people to work with and at more-than-fair pricing,” wrote Dalton and Sophie
It’s been a labor of love for Jeff and Stacey.
“We’ve met a lot of really great people,” she said. “People are so grateful.”
For more information, visit twistedoaksevents.com or call (320) 492-5146.
