Jeff and Stacey Otte

Twisted Oaks Events is located on quiet green acreage just a mile east of Sauk Centre. Jeff and Stacey Otte have developed the venue with a large pavilion as well as a new barn. Jeff’s hobby of collecting vintage décor, memorabilia and furnishings has filled their property with character.

Twisted Oaks is a quiet secluded wedding and events location conveniently located only one mile east of Sauk Centre. It has been developed over the last 20 years by Jeff and Stacey Otte.

They were married on the property in 2000, so it holds a special place in their hearts. They realized it made a nice spot for people to gather, so over the years they took steps to provide space to do that.

Twisted Oaks

The 50-foot by 120-foot pavilion at Twisted Oaks has a capacity of 350. There is a catering kitchen with private entrance as well as climate-controlled rest rooms. The side walls are motorized.
Twisted Oaks Bar

The bar on the upper level of the barn at Twisted Oaks was salvaged from a bar in Little Falls. Jeff Otte made the bar top. Each wall of the barn is made with materials from a different salvaged barn in Minnesota.
Twisted Oaks Barn

The Twisted Oaks barn was built in 2003. The lower level features a classic style and has room for 70-80 people. The stamped tin on the ceiling came from an old hospital in Abercrombie, North Dakota.
Twisted Oaks Shipping Container Bar

Jeff and Stacey Otte used a shipping container as the bones of a bar situated outside their pavilion at Twisted Oaks near Sauk Centre. Stacey drew up the design and Jeff put it all together.
Twisted Oaks Truck

Jeff Otte and a friend, Pete Leko, restored a 1937 Dodge pickup. The shiny red Twisted Oaks truck is available for hour-long rides through Sauk Centre. The benches in the back hold 16 people, with room for the bridal couple to ride in front with the driver.

Tags

Load comments