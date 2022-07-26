Rudy Beilke

Photo by Laura Wurtz

This is Rudy Beilke’s 68th year parking cars at the fair. Since it’s the 119th year for the fair, Rudy has been on the job for more than half of the fair’s existence. It’s an activity he is proud to be part of — one of the unsung people working in the background to see that the fair runs smoothly.

It all began in 1955, after Rudy Beilke returned from fighting in Korea. He joined the VFW and was on hand to participate in parking cars at the Stearns County Fair in Sauk Centre for the very first time. Sixty-seven years later, he is now the coordinator for VFW parking, at the wise age of 89. It’s a job he finds a lot of satisfaction in.

“There are a lot of people coming and going, and cars and people together in the parking area. We take care of safety concerns,” said Rudy.

Tags

Load comments