It all began in 1955, after Rudy Beilke returned from fighting in Korea. He joined the VFW and was on hand to participate in parking cars at the Stearns County Fair in Sauk Centre for the very first time. Sixty-seven years later, he is now the coordinator for VFW parking, at the wise age of 89. It’s a job he finds a lot of satisfaction in.
“There are a lot of people coming and going, and cars and people together in the parking area. We take care of safety concerns,” said Rudy.
Rudy grew up as a farm kid. He was born seven miles north of Sauk Centre and his family moved around quite a bit. When he was 16, his dad bought a farm.
“Then I worked for a neighbor who had been injured by a bull. It was my first experience working out,” he said.
A few years later, Uncle Sam called and Rudy answered. He fought in Korea, where his two older brothers had also been.
“I spent most of my time south of the 38th parallel,” he remembers, “working in maintenance.”
Back home again, he made two decisions which shaped the rest of his life. He started working at the Creamery, where he worked for 50 years. He remembers driving milk truck through many a storm.
“It’s going to be a museum,” he said. “Some people say they should put me in it!”
The other decision was to join the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). He paid his dues for 30 years and became a life member in 1985.
In 1957, he and Janet Schuhmacher married in Alexandria. They were together for 62 years before she passed on in 2019. Their six children, 21 grandchildren and 20+ great-grandchildren keep Rudy busy.
The very first year he was a VFW member, Rudy parked cars at the Stearns County Fair. He’s been on the job ever since, rarely missing the fair. This is the 119th year for the fair, and it will be Rudy’s 68th year, which is more than half of the fair’s existence.
Parking is one of the important areas of the fair that run in the background, where unsung volunteers work hard to see that things run smoothly. But sometimes, things happen that are outside their control.
“One year, a helicopter came in and wrecked the umbrellas we had set up for shade,” he said.
There is a small shelter at each gate now, to keep the parking guys out of too much sun or rain. In 2021, bad storms caused damage to some of the shelters.
“Some of the guys helping with parking are very mechanical, so they patched things up to make them work,” he said. “This year, there are a couple new shelters.”
In 1955, parking for one automobile was only $1. Today parking costs have not risen much, only $3 per car. A parking pass for the entire fair is only $10. Half of the funds raised are kept by the VFW, to give back to the community. The other half is given to the Fair Board for various activities.
Parking during the fair is always at a premium.
“We always run short of space for parking. The lot is always full,” said Rudy.
The VFW lot is the closest parking to fair events, on the south side of the fairgrounds.
Since about 2002, Rudy has been the one in charge of coordinating the parking operation. Early during fair week, he and a handful of others put up the fence posts and lines that encompass the parking area.
“Arnie Roering will be laid up after surgery this year, and he usually drives in the fence posts,” Rudy said. “I think it will take two men to replace him.”
Rudy schedules work shifts, making dozens of phone calls to about 90 VFW members. Every day at the fair, he collects the carpenter aprons and the start-up money. He picks up a cooler for each gate, filled with cold drinks for the workers to stay hydrated.
Each day, Rudy walks the fence line and fixes any problems caused by mischief makers such as missing signs or fence line down.
He’s hopping all day long to make sure things are running right for the gate attendants.
“During busy times, so many cars are coming in pretty fast, I have to keep on top of collecting from everyone at the gate,” he said.
It isn’t only to the fair that Rudy gives his time. He has always been very active in the community. In 2016, he received an award at the fair as an Outstanding Senior Citizen. He went to the Minnesota State Fair that year to represent Stearns County on Senior Day. He has delivered Meals on Wheels and worked at the Senior Dining Site. He helped with the Community Thanksgiving Meal. In addition to membership in the VFW, he is also a member of the American Legion. He drove for Faith in Action and volunteered with Let’s Go Fishing.
Although Rudy will reach his 90th birthday in October, he is not slowing down much. All of his children and one son-in-law took him fishing to Lake of the Woods recently. The biggest fish hooked was a 39 1/2-inch northern by his son, Mike.
“It was the last time I’ll be required to buy a fishing license,” Rudy said. “I won’t need one when I’m 90.”
Rudy says this is probably his last year being the parking coordinator.
“Next year I plan on just taking a shift. I’ll help someone else take over,” he said. “But, I said that last year, too.”
