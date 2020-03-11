Roxi Hoeschen Shopping Spree Winner

Back Row: Pictured (left to right) Annette Gruber; Beth Claussen; Angie Hoeschen; Roxi Hoeschen, Shopping Spree Winner; Carmen Meyer, Dairyland Peach General Manager; Tena Wensman; Lynnette Ostendorf. Front Row: Jason Delage; Tom Whelihan, Brother’s Market, Sauk Centre Store Manager.

Roxi Hoeschen of Sauk Centre was the lucky winner of the $1,000 shopping spree, sponsored by the Dairyland Peach and 39 participating businesses.

Roxi signed up at Brother’s Market in Sauk Centre. Weekly drawings were held at each of the businesses for the six weeks of promotion and Hoeschen’s name was drawn as the final winner, March 2. Dairyland Peach staff and Tom Whelihan, manager of Brother’s Market, surprised Hoeschen Tuesday, March 10, with balloons and the news that she was the winner. Hoeschen must spend $200 with Brothers Market, but can choose any of the other participating businesses to spend the other $800. Congratulations Roxi Hoeschen!

