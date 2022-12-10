Revermannn Family

The Revermann siblings and their spouses gather for an adult Christmas party each year during December. Pictured at a recent party are front row (from left): Theresa Revermann, Paul Revermann and Chuck Revermann. Second row: Jerry Revermann, Shelly Wenker, Mike Revermann, Mary Jane Revermann, Lynne Revermann and Lois Stang. Third row: Darlene Revermann, Ruth Moscho, Duane Moscho, Pam Broughton, Alice Doll, Jim Revermann, Wally Stang, Mary Stang. Rita Fisher, Gene Stang and Ken Stang.

When Al and Dorien Revermann married, they likely didn’t know all the ways that their offspring and their descendants would spread Christmas spirit within their families and to others. The 11 living of their 13 children continue to gather throughout the year to help each other, to help others and to just have fun. But their most special gatherings happen at Christmastime.

“We all live somewhere between Melrose and St. Cloud,” said Ruth Moscho.

Since about 2013, members of the Revermann family who are available join together to deliver hand-tied blankets and other fun items to cancer patients at the St. Cloud Hospital. One such gathering included front row kneeling (from left): Lois Stang, Lisa Stang, and Shelly Wenker. Second row: Eddie Wenker, Mary Stang, and Alice Doll. Back row: Ken Stang, Gene Fisher, Rita Fisher, Ruth Mosche, Sara Stang, Mary Jane Revermann, Jim Revermann, and Ron Doll.

