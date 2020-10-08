Kallie Frerichs, an Albany High School senior, joined 4-H to show animals. Through her various 4-H experiences she has acquired a wide variety of skills, including public speaking. Basically, everything is a learning experience.
Frerichs lives with her parents, Steve and Tammy, her twin sister Hailey and younger brother Bryce on a strawberry farm. The family raises sheep, rabbits and goats. When a larger animal is needed for 4-H, they lease cattle from uncle and aunt Glen and Sadie Frerichs and from family friend Tom Peterson.
Frerichs is a member of the Albany Southsiders 4-H club. She has been secretary two times, vice president and president of the club. She had already been hearing about 4-H by the time she joined as a Cloverbud in kindergarten.
“My parents always told us stories,” she said.
Those first years, she showed a dairy calf and rabbits at the Stearns County Fair. The rabbits were added because “my grandma and grandpa and dad had all showed rabbits.” Since Cloverbuds cannot be alone in the show ring, it was most often Steve who helped Frerichs out with her calf.
In third grade, she started showing more animals like sheep, goats and pigs. But she always showed dairy calves and rabbits.
In sixth grade, her first year eligible to attend State Fair if she earned it, she showed a heifer named Wiggle and a cow. Starting in ninth grade, she started showing dairy heifer Cherry, and has been showing her each year since then. Frerichs has been going to the State Fair every year since she was able, most recently with Cherry.
Frerichs used to do non-livestock projects for the fair, but since eighth grade or so, she has stuck mainly to showing animals.
For the past few years, she has shown usually two pigs each year and about four cows.
Then 2020 happened. Due to pandemic-related restrictions, all competition was done remotely.
“Our family decided not to buy any animals this year. I only showed Cherry,” Frerichs said.
For the county fair, participants had to prepare the animals the same as they would for in-person competition. First, they were clipped and washed.
“We had to make a videotape of us leading the animal around and submit it online. We received the results in writing,” she said.
Normally, a blue ribbon would not be enough to qualify for state competition, but this year it was. That was fortunate, because Frerichs earned a blue ribbon for Cherry.
“They really wanted to encourage kids to do it, even though it was definitely not the same,” Frerichs said.
But the top prize in her class stayed in the family. Last year, Frerichs won Overall Supreme Champion with Cherry, and this year it was her sister Hailey who won.
“For state, we did pretty much the same thing, making a video and uploading it. But this time there was some live judging. We could see the judges watching our videos. They also gave the reasons for how they judged,” said Frerichs. “Obviously, I would rather have done it in person, but I’m glad they gave reasons.”
In addition to showing animals, Frerichs has been involved in other types of 4-H competitions. In sixth grade, she was a member of the Stearns County 4-H General Livestock judging team.
“They were looking for team members and my sister and I didn’t know much about it, so we tried it,” she said.
It was during that year that Frerichs and Hailey realized that dairy judging is what they were really interested in. So soon after, they became members of the Stearns County 4-H Dairy judging team.
“About two days before the actual dairy show at the fair, there is a separate contest with about seven or eight different classes for us to judge. We’re graded by an official judge who watches us judge,” Frerichs said.
Frerichs is also a member of the Stearns County 4-H Dairy Knowledge Bowl team.
“I like the learning aspect. I’ve learned so much more than I could have imagined,” she said. “I like that it broadens my public speaking skills.”
One of the highlights of her 4-H experience was attending the 2019 National 4-H Dairy Conference in Madison, Wisc.
“It was one of my goals in 4-H, to do that before I’m done,” she said. “It was really really fun and really educational.”
Even though her time in 4-H is winding down, Frerichs looks ahead to the future and thinks about her continuing involvement.
“I have a lot of young cousins and my younger brother,” she said. “I can see myself helping at fairs and shows. The family aspect is big for us. We’re all there to help each other.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.