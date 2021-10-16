Karen Bachman has lived within a few miles of Paynesville her whole life. When she was 12, she got a .410 shotgun, although she didn’t do much hunting at that time. She shot her first pheasant on an outing with her father, when she was an adult.
She met her husband, Dale, when she was 17 and that’s when her hunting life took off. They often went hunting with a group of friends and family near Brooten. They were hunting for duck, deer, pheasant and geese.
“Then the group got too big. We didn’t feel safe, so we broke into smaller groups,” Karen said.
They purchased some hunting land and hunted it with Karen’s dad, DeWayne Strodtman and her grandpa, Harry Strodtman. They had acquired a tractor cab at auction that they used as a deer stand. Karen’s grandpa sat there to stay warm.
Karen and Dale also hunted around the general Litchfield area at first. After their kids, Melissa and Aaron, were born, they hunted closer to Brooten.
“When Dale and I went duck hunting, we took the kids along with us,” she said. “They sat back under an umbrella with their snacks.”
Karen got her first deer with a bow when she was 30. It was a nice eight-pointer.
As the kids got older, they participated in Youth Day, the Saturday prior to duck hunting opener.
“My husband ended up working some years and I took them,” she said. “I did that a couple times. I shot photos instead of deer.”
The kids’ involvement in hunting grew as they did. One of Melissa’s early hunting adventures happened during slug season, on an outing with her dad, at her grandma’s CRP field. She shot a nice buck but it was not dead. She and her dad followed it, asking permission from three different landowners to cross their land, all the way to the Crow River, about two miles. They had to cross the river to find it. Once they did, they returned home to get boots and then dragged the carcass across the river. But, they got done in time for Melissa to make it to basketball practice that afternoon.
After Melissa graduated from high school, she learned how to do filming at St. Cloud State.
She was eager to combine her interests in hunting and the media, and volunteered as a camera person for three months for North American Hunter. When someone quit, she was hired.
“She helped edit and put together the show,” Karen said. “She realized that she wanted to be in front of the camera and hunted weekends to get footage. One day North American Hunter was short on content, so she brought out her hunt footage and it was aired.
In 2010, Melissa left the show and struck out on her own. She set up her own company, Deadly Passion Productions. Her first and main sponsor is Winchester.
With Melissa taking hunting trips for her job and needing hunting footage, it was a perfect recipe for her parents to accompany her. Dale went on some trips and Karen went on others.
Karen’s first trip with Melissa was in 2013, bow hunting antelope in Montana from a blind.
“I got a really nice animal,” Karen said. “A buck came close enough while following deer.”
In 2014 and 2016, she hunted deer in Illinois. In 2015, she hunted mule deer in Nebraska. In 2016, she hunted alligator in South Carolina. Karen hadn’t been sure if she wanted to go on that hunt. The hunt was at night. When the guide shown his light across the bog, all they could see was red eyes.
“It’s probably the coolest hunt I’ve ever been on,” Karen said. “We had seven nuisance tags. The largest gator was 9 1/2 feet. We brought 100 pounds of meat home.”
In 2017, Karen went with Melissa to hunt red stag in Spain. In 2021, she and Dale hunted turkey in South Dakota with her. They each bagged two.
Dale also went with Melissa on a bear hunting trip to Alaska.
“In 2010, Dale and I started turkey hunting,” Karen said. “Now we turkey hunt every year in the spring, everywhere.”
In the fall, they hunt doves closer to home. In October, they hunt pheasant in Minnesota.
“We usually eat most of what we take,” she said.
Dale had gone prairie dog hunting in South Dakota for more than 20 years and Karen had never gone along. But now that she’s gone twice, she realizes it’s f
un. The animals are a nuisance to farmers, who are glad to have the hunters.
The Bachmans have nieces and nephews with parents who don’t hunt and Karen and Dale have introduced them to hunting deer, giving them a new experience. Some have continued hunting.
“We told them they had to take hunter safety before they could do that,” Karen said. “It’s a really good idea for kids to learn how to handle a gun. I think everyone should have to do that. Even if they never hunt or even if they never own a gun, at least they know how to safely handle a gun.”
Karen aims to continue hunting for many years yet. She has good role models.
“My mom, Rosalind Strodtman, went on a hunt to Colorado with Melissa in 2016, at the age of 79. She shot a mule deer. I guess you’re never too old if you have a younger hunter helping you,” Karen said. “Age happens, but as long as I can see decently and have a stand that doesn’t need much climbing, I’ll be out there.”
