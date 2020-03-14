A day of great food, drink, family and friends, and lots and lots of green. St. Patrick’s Day is a grand festivity to the owners of Padua Pub, Dave and Clara Rooney. They have been celebrating this day at the Padua Pub for 40 years, going on 41 years of business.
Each year, the celebration is always held on the day of St. Patrick’s Day; they have never moved it to the weekend. Although the weather can be a bit sketchy and affects attendance, the atmosphere is always merry.
Kicking off the event is Irish food, with Irish stew and corned beef sandwiches beginning at 11 a.m. At noon, the first clue is given out for the annual Shamrock hunt. Clues are released every half hour until it is found, with a $50 prize. The parade begins at 1 p.m., with prizes awarded to the top three by people’s votes. Music begins at 4 p.m. by DJ K-Welle. Food and drink is available all day, with an Irish buffet served from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the reception hall.
Inside the Pub, one would be hard pressed to look around and not see green decorations or references to St. Patrick’s Day. Clara notes that over 40 years of collecting Irish décor definitely shows.
Their very first St. Patrick’s Day parade was held in 1980. Dave and Clara’s relatives were visiting and drinking at the Pub late into the evening. At one point, someone commented they should have a parade and the rest agreed. Each person took a candle from the table and they walked up and down the streets holding their candles.
They decided the next year’s parade should be held during the day. It moved to 4 p.m., which was a tough time for the farmers who had chores. The parade changed to 1 p.m., which stuck through the years.
The first parades were led by Father Santo, the local priest in Padua. Today, typically a fire truck begins the festivities, or occasionally it’s led by the Color Guard of Waite Park, who attend when St. Patrick’s Day falls on a weekend. The parade starts at the south end of Padua, goes to the north intersection, and returns back again to the south end of town.
Many return year after year for the Irish festival. Dave and Clara have numerous relatives and friends from all over who attend, and even work at the event. With crowds numbering 1,100 – 1,200, much help is needed in the kitchen, dining room and bar. Their children, grandchildren and families help out every year and Clara said they “are very thankful for all the people who come and work for us, and all who come out and support us.”
Many folks have grown up attending the parades, especially “Paduans,” and return each year with their families. Some enter a unit in the parade each year, such as Redhead Creamery, who hand out a special treat of green cheese curds.
Dave Rooney, who boasts 46% Irish heritage according to the results of an ancestry kit and Clara (Olmscheid), whose roots are German, note that important Irish traditions include eating, drinking and visiting. Irish cuisine served on the buffet includes corned beef and cabbage, Irish potatoes, carrots, parsnips, shepherd’s pie, creamed cabbage, creamed peas and chicken.
It wouldn’t be St. Patrick’s Day without green beer, which will be served all day at Padua Pub. Other Irish liquors are popular on this day, along with green drinks.
One can even find green popcorn, with green kettle corn available for purchase each year.
“If you don’t come wearing something green, you will definitely have green on before you leave,” Clara said.
Irish or not, one and all are invited to “eat, drink and be merry” at the Padua Pub, Tuesday, March 17.
