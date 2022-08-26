Talking with friends around the state in recent days, the consensus is that the nation is teetering, to use their word. The thought is that it could go rapidly downhill at a moment’s notice, lurching away from representative government toward a tyranny of either the left or the right. With confidence plummeting in all of our institutions, government, churches, news media, people don’t know where to turn.

This lack of direction can mostly be attributed to poor government leadership, be it national, state or local. In too many jurisdictions, we have elected representatives who are more interested in signaling their own virtue than in making the hard choices involved in governing this nation of 330 million people.

Load comments