Talking with friends around the state in recent days, the consensus is that the nation is teetering, to use their word. The thought is that it could go rapidly downhill at a moment’s notice, lurching away from representative government toward a tyranny of either the left or the right. With confidence plummeting in all of our institutions, government, churches, news media, people don’t know where to turn.
This lack of direction can mostly be attributed to poor government leadership, be it national, state or local. In too many jurisdictions, we have elected representatives who are more interested in signaling their own virtue than in making the hard choices involved in governing this nation of 330 million people.
One good example of how government has failed everyone is immigration. For 40 years neither Republicans nor Democrats have addressed this issue with purpose. The best our politicians seem able to do is blame their political opponents.
Under the Biden administration, millions of immigrants have entered the nation illegally. Progressives remind us that we are a nation of immigrants. Those on the right too often call for us to stop all immigration. Neither side wants to acknowledge the differences between illegal and legal immigration.
I’m all for immigration — as long as it is legal. That would mean building a wall along the southern border. It would require that we vet those who do apply for entry to make sure that we keep known terrorists, human traffickers and drug cartel members from entering the nation. It would also allow us to admit people into the nation to fill critical needs — and keep out those whose skills are nonexistent or in surplus.
The problem has grown to the point that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is now sending busloads of undocumented immigrants to “sanctuary cities.” Most of those buses are going to New York City and Washington, D.C. The mayors of those two cities, that are controlled by virtue signalers, are now protesting the influx of immigrants, most of whom are unskilled.
Lest anyone think this is a problem only for New York City or Washington, however, they should remember that Minnesota has some sanctuary cities and counties as well, including Hennepin and Nobles counties. The reality is that many other cities and counties in Minnesota no longer honor detainer requests from federal immigration authorities. Bluntly explained, that means that illegal immigrants who break U.S. or state law will not be turned over to immigration authorities for deportation.
Progressives argue that the unemployment rate is at record lows so we need more people. Minnesota’s jobless rate is at 1.8% and the Biden administration recently noted that the national economy had added 528,000 jobs in July. The reality is something else. Minnesota still has 80,700 fewer jobs than it did pre-pandemic. Most of the recent job additions went to workers adding a second job to their busy schedules.
The Minnesota labor force participation rate remains in the tank. In April 2020, it reached its lowest point since July 1978, and still has not recovered. The household participation rate was 70.8% in Minnesota in February 2020, just before the pandemic hit. The latest data, for June, found the participation rate was only 68.5%.
Meanwhile, Minnesota regulates child care more than most states, the result being that child care has become unaffordable for many. What is the point of working when child care costs eat up most of their take-home pay or has become unavailable because child care workers have also become scarce? Government leaders disrupted the economy with their COVID response and the working class is still suffering.
Another growing concern is the virtue signaling of too many politicians involving foreign affairs. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was sort of forced to save face by visiting Taiwan after President Biden told her she should call off the trip. After Pelosi’s visit, the Chinese military surrounded Taiwan, conducting military exercises to show their displeasure. That should have been a sign that the Chinese are willing to go to war to keep Taiwan. But afterward, five more Democratic congressional members visited.
The virtue signaling has to stop. The Chinese already have thousands of students and other officials in the U.S., who have been mapping our infrastructure and stealing our research. Meanwhile, the U.S. military is falling short of its recruiting requirements and dismissing thousands of G.I.’s for refusing a COVID vaccination. Instead of waving a red flag in front of the Chinese bull, should the Congress not first ensure that our own national defense remains adequate?
And if that were not enough, the Biden administration has been offering billions in sanctions relief to Iran in an effort to re-enter the nuclear deterrence treaty President Obama negotiated without Senate approval. Meanwhile, the Iranians recently seriously wounded the novelist Salmon Rushdie and also plotted to kill former National Security Adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — all on American soil.
While our politicians are busy signaling their own virtue, the rest of us ought to take note that the U.S. has real enemies and real challenges. This fall would be a good time to elect someone interested in setting wise policy as opposed to those who are only into performance art for their own self-promotion. We are teetering.
