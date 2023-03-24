Tom West clr.jpg

Tom West

Two weeks ago, Silicon Valley Bank in California was one of a few banks that collapsed.

SVB’s demise was startling because, not even one month before, Forbes magazine had rated it the 20th best bank in the U.S. In fact, the collapse was so rapid, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., reported, that on March 10, the bank was paying out executive bonuses just hours before regulators rushed in and closed the bank.

