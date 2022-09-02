School is restarting, and for many boys that means football, America’s one, true passion, is upon us. My own football career ended back when running the ball was still more important than passing; offensive blocking meant never, ever grabbing with your hands; and coaches screamed at players without worrying that their feelings might be hurt.
As the tallest kid in my class, in seventh and eighth grade I was assigned to play tackle. I was skin and bones, but the thought was that maybe as I grew up, I would begin to fill out. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen until I was well into my 20s. By 9th grade, I determined that I would not be playing much football, but I wanted to hang out with my friends. I became the student manager, the kid who charted the plays for the coach and picked up the balls and towels afterward.
However, fate intervened. Mid-season, the varsity quarterback came down with spinal meningitis, and missed the rest of the season. One would not think this would affect a 9th grade student manager, but it did.
That’s because the only sport I was any good at was basketball. The football star missed the remainder of the season, but he was also co-captain of the basketball team. When he resumed playing basketball, he was still weak from his illness. Meanwhile, two other varsity basketball players had stopped playing football, and told the basketball coach that they would go running after school. The school had no cross-country program then, and they did go jogging — occasionally, when it did not interfere with duck hunting.
What happened next was predictable. The varsity was run off the floor in a road game early in the basketball season. After the game, we went to a post-game dinner at a restaurant. Before we ate, the basketball coach read everyone the riot act, telling us we had to play sports all year. Specifically, he began to name names. I was just a lowly benchwarmer on the basketball B-squad, but he made it clear I would not be playing basketball for him, if I didn’t play football.
So, in 10th grade, my gridiron career resumed. I switched to end, which is where the tall, string beans played because coaches didn’t know what else to do with them. I was about 6’2” and 140 pounds. I was bad enough that my teammates openly wondered why I was starting. The only reason was because the varsity basketball coach was the B-squad football coach and wanted to toughen me up.
I decided at the end of the year that I should switch back to tackle where my deficiencies would be less noticeable. As a junior and senior, I was 6’4” and 160 pounds. A benchwarmer, I still lettered as a junior because the team was decimated by injuries. We won only one game — the only one before the injury bug took over. (It should also be noted that the football program was going through a dry spell in those years in part because we had three head coaches in four years.)
As a senior, I started the first three games, and was outweighed by the opponent across from me by 20 to 40 pounds in all of them. Generally, they went where they wanted to go. At halftime of the first game, we trailed 26-0. We climbed on the bus at intermission, and the first thing the new coach said was, “Well, fellas, I heard things were bad here, but I really had no idea.”
The following week was our first home game. No one could have predicted what happened next, including me. In the middle of the first quarter, we had the ball on our own 41-yard-line at the left hash mark. I was the right tackle. A swing pass around right end was called, and my assignment was to block the middle linebacker. I dove at him, but he sidestepped me.
The receiver, the quickest person on our team, got strung out on the far sideline. Running out of room, he reversed field and came all the way back. I was just getting to my feet when he ran by me with a couple of opponents in hot pursuit. I took two steps and dove between him and the nearest one, catching the defender’s knee in my ribs. Down I went, with the opponent on top of me. Another defender fell on top of us, and a third stumbled over our pile, but didn’t quite fall. By the time he recovered, our scatback had a 20-yard lead and cruised into the end zone. The following week, the local newspaper reported that we had won the game, 12-0, and the first score came “behind solid blocking.” It was a busted play, but it was the closest I ever came to getting my name in the paper for a football feat.
The new coach gave me one more week to demonstrate my incompetence, and then replaced me with a sophomore. Still, the moral for all the prep footballers out there is, no matter how bad you are, the next play may be your one shining moment, so keep trying. If it never happens, try basketball. You will be a lot tougher for having played football.
