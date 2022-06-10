In the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, the nation is once again tearing itself apart, trying to come up with a solution. I’ve previously written much of what follows, but I’ll start with this: No matter what the politicians do, it will happen again.
That’s because at its core, the problem is a deep moral rot in U.S. society. If one could pinpoint the problem, it would be fixable. We talk about the weakening of community bonds, the demise of the nuclear family, disrespect for authority, etc. However, we have no clue why one person becomes a mass shooter while a sibling, who experienced the same trauma growing up, does not. The best we can do is to lessen the odds of a troubled soul being successful in killing others.
Democrats and progressives mostly focus on restricting access to firearms. Republicans and conservatives are more likely to focus on getting the mentally deranged help before they become mass murderers. I would remind them all that the Uvalde shooter purchased his firearms legally and had no criminal or mental illness history. Would you be any less upset if, instead of using an AR-15 to spray bullets through that classroom, he had used a shotgun or handgun to methodically shoot first the teachers and then the cowering children while law enforcement assembled outside? How many fourth graders could he shoot in, say, three minutes?
Because the shooter was age 18 when he bought his gun, some people now say that is too young. Are Minnesotans who believe that aware that in recent years the fastest growing sport sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League is trap shooting? Think of it. Thousands of teenagers competing, using live ammo. And how many have been killed? Zero.
Last year, I wrote about “The Violence Project,” a book by two Twin Cities professors, Jillian Peterson of Hamline and James Densley of Metro State. The book is subtitled “How to Stop a Mass Shooting Epidemic.” Peterson and Densley have developed a database of 56 years of mass shooters, which is easily available on the internet (just search for “The Violence Project”). They have talked to many of the mass shooters who survived their killing sprees. I recommend their book to anyone who is serious about coming up with a solution.
In the wake of the Uvalde massacre, the mainstream media is muddling the issue by now referring to gun battles between rival gangs as also being “mass shootings.” Many urban neighborhoods around the nation, including in Minneapolis, have become free fire zones. Those crimes are not quite the same as a lone gunman who goes to a specific location and opens fire in a workplace, school, movie theater, grocery store, concert, etc.
Peterson and Densley offer several good ideas to help reduce the latter scenario. At the top of the list is that all of us need to be aware that we may know a potential mass shooter. If someone you know talks about shooting up their workplace or a school, take them seriously. Peterson and Densley say that 86% of mass shooters under age 20 told others of their intentions, but nobody did anything about it. That was the case in Uvalde.
Another move that would lessen the chances is for social media companies to remove the instructions from their sites on how to commit mass murder. That’s right. Websites and even movies explain in grisly detail how the Columbine school killers committed their crime in 1999. A cult following developed, and some kids dress like those killers on the shooting’s anniversary. The Sandy Hook shooter worshipped the Columbine killers. In 2019, three days before the 20th anniversary of Columbine, Colorado authorities closed schools because a Florida woman, age 18, had announced her intention to replicate Columbine, flew to Denver, bought a shotgun and then disappeared. (She was later found dead by suicide.)
The mainstream media adds to the attraction by wallpapering the names of mass shooters across the nation. The more their names are used, the more attractive these crimes are to future mass shooters. Don’t give them recognition for committing an atrocity.
Other issues:
• Violent video games. Peterson and Densley found that only 14% of mass shooters have played them. They see these games as more of an “accelerant” than a cause.
• National gun registry. It won’t prevent a single mass shooting. It only helps investigators after the fact. As it was, in Uvalde, it only took an hour to learn where the shooter obtained his weapons.
• Red-flag laws. The devil is in the details. If the Congress or state legislatures move in that direction, such decisions should only be made by elected officials. Let an elected sheriff, not an appointed police chief, make the decision with an appeal process first to the county board and then to a judge. Keep appeal hearings open to the public, so there is transparency to the process. If the voting public knows what decisions are being made, it will be more accepting of the process than if some government official makes the decision in secret.
• Universal background checks. Again, what are the details? How long before a decision? What prevents bureaucratic blackballing? Seems problematic and unlikely to stop a determined assailant.
Sorry, no fool-proof solutions here — or anywhere else.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
