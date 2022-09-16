Two months ago, the Minnesota Department of Health reported that deaths from drug overdoses in the state were up 21% in 2020 to 1,286, double the number of traffic deaths. Nationally, 108,000 died, 50% higher than in 2019.

One would think that the politicians would be all over this public health crisis. In Minnesota, however, the race for governor spent all of August dumbing down the issues to why Gov. Tim Walz won’t debate Republican Scott Jensen or why Jensen won’t release his tax returns. Neither issue will be particularly helpful in addressing most voters’ priorities.

