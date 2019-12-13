In my recent quest to draw crossfire from those who believe Donald Trump is the Second Coming and those who view him as the devil incarnate, here’s another issue to ponder.
On Sept. 26, Trump issued Executive Order 13888, the upshot of which requires state and local governments to opt-in to accepting more refugees for resettlement from other nations. Boiled down to its practical point, in order to receive federal funds to aid in refugee resettlement, non-profit agencies need to include letters from state and local governments giving their consent to receiving immigrants. No letters, no funds. Period. For the purposes of this program, “local government” consent can be provided only by “the chief executive officer of the local government (county or county equivalent).”
That means that your county commissioners, not the governor, mayor or city council, are the only ones that can give consent. If they do nothing, that means they have withheld consent.
The State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM) administers the program. This program does not apply to asylum seekers nor to immigrants who initially settle elsewhere in the U.S. and then move to another location. The non-profit agency will receive $2,175 for each refugee it re-settles. The PRM’s Funding Opportunity Statement declares that money is intended to supplement private resources available to the applicant and may be used “only for the direct benefit of refugees and for the delivery of services to refugees.”
One of the problems with the PRM directive is that it leaves no gray areas. Counties must decide if they are in or out. However, the economics in every county are different. One county might think it could take on 10 more refugees while another may be willing to take on 100 or 1,000. (Nationwide, 18,000 refugees, a number set by the president in consultation with Congress, will be coming into the country under this program.) Also, if a county changes its mind after the next election, no directions are given on how to belatedly give or withdraw consent.
I realize that some Minnesotans see a white supremacist behind every innocent question regarding immigration, while others see an Islamic terrorist behind every hijab. Some of us are beyond reason. The problem is that some immigrants or visitors coming into the nation today are either coming for the wrong reason or are being radicalized after arrival. Whether it’s the 2016 St. Cloud mall stabber or last week’s Saudi pilot shooting in Pensacola, Fla., those terrorists are driving a wedge between those who have been absorbed fully into American culture and the newcomers.
Americans have a right to question whether every refugee is being properly vetted. It’s also fair to question whether the number of immigrants being absorbed into a community is placing a burden on others through housing shortages, school classroom crowding, traffic congestion, etc.
What is not OK, is for the county commissioners to base their decision on other factors. The PRM directive states clearly, “The consent may not be conditioned on acceptance of certain refugees or on any other factor, such as refugees’ race, ethnicity, religion or nation origin.”
Some race baiters will see that and say, “Yeah, right. Wink, wink. Nod, nod. Trump is a racist. Making commissioners vote will just drive us apart even more.”
However, Trump did not write the PRM bureau’s rules. His executive order states, “It is the policy of the United States to cooperate and consult with state and local governments, to take into account the preferences of state governments, and to provide a pathway for refugees to become self-sufficient. These policies support each other. Close cooperation with state and local governments ensures that refugees are resettled in communities that are eager and equipped to support their successful integration into American society and the labor force.”
That only makes sense. Immigrants will more likely be successful without somebody yelling, “Go back to where you came from” or worse, punching them because they look a little different.
Another consideration is what Will and Ariel Durant wrote in “The Lessons of History,” demography is destiny. If we want society to grow without immigrants, we need to change the tax code so families can raise more children on one income and so as to encourage families to stick together. If we are unwilling to raise domestically the workers we need, we need immigrants.
In the 14 counties where this column appears regularly, the latest jobless rates range from 2.0% in Pope County to 3.4% in Cass County. That is about 0.25% on average higher than a year ago. It’s also within 0.5% of the 30-year low in all but one county. Historically, any time the unemployment rate falls below 4 percent, that jurisdiction is at full employment. Statewide, the unemployment rate is 2.5%. We are begging for workers.
***
My Dec. 1 column on President Trump’s popularity should have said the number of Electoral College votes needed to become president is 270.
In my Dec. 8 column on Minnesota’s Deep State, the reimbursement rate that the Minnesota Department of Human Services wrongly paid to two Indian tribes for anti-addiction drug self-administered at home should have been $455 per injection.
I apologize for any confusion these errors may have caused.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
