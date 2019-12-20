Apparently, gold, frankincense and myrrh can take you a long way.
At least that was the fate of the three wise men who visited Jesus’ nativity scene in Bethlehem. Today, the trio are said to be resting comfortably in Cologne, Germany.
I learned that fact recently while taking an on-line course about Europe’s Gothic cathedrals. I’m no theologian, but the Magi’s final resting spot piqued my curiosity. How did they get from Bethlehem to Cologne?
The story, which can’t be proven, is based on the actions of three people, St. Thomas; Helena, the mother of the Roman emperor Constantine the Great, who was emperor in the fourth century, A.D.; and Holy Roman Emperor Frederick the Red.
The gospel of Thomas appears in Gnostic writings discovered in Egypt in 1945. That gospel is believed to have been written between 100-200 A.D. The story is that the apostle Thomas was reluctant to go to his assigned mission field in India. Instead, he went to the area around Edessa, Persia. Edessa was located near what today is the border between Syria and Turkey, northeast of Aleppo. There, he met the three Magi, Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar, whom he baptized. The trio then preached the gospel throughout the region before all three died in a 24-hour period.
In 326 A.D., Helena traveled the holy lands, and gathered many religious relics, including allegedly the cross of Christ himself. (Religious relics are defined here not only as the personal effects of saints, but also their physical remains.) Helena also found the burial site of the Magi, and moved their remains to the church of Hagia Sophia in Constantinople (now known as Istanbul, Turkey).
Fifty to 75 years later, the remains were moved to Milan, Italy. That spawned the celebration known as the Feast of the Epiphany.
Then, in 1164 A.D., Frederick the Red took the relics of the Magi from Milan to Cologne, where they still reside in the cathedral. In 1225, their remains were placed in a gold sarcophagus. The sarcophagus is still on display today.
Most of this information is unverified. Helena could have brought back relics and claimed them to be anything she wanted them to be. DNA analysis did not yet exist. The internet reports that in the early years of Christendom, the chance to house even one bone of the disciples of Christ was a cause for celebration by church leaders. It sounds morbid, but people allegedly came from miles around to touch or see the remains in hopes of receiving their healing and blessing properties. If one has such faith, one should also visit the Chartres Cathedral in France, which houses the tunic Mary allegedly wore at Jesus’ birth.
In fact, all but one of the 12 disciples died at the hand of men. The internet reports that only the Apostle John died of natural causes, perhaps on the Greek Island of Patmos in the Aegean Sea. His remains have not been found, but allegedly were in a tomb under a church in Ephesus, Turkey, where only the ruins of the building still exist. He may have actually died in Ephesus, not on Patmos, but theologians can debate that and other assertions made here.
Six of the 12 were crucified at various sites around the world: Simon Peter, Andrew, Philip, Bartholomew (a.k.a. Nathaniel), Thaddeus and Simon the Zealot. James the Greater was beheaded, James the Lesser was clubbed to death, Matthew was axed and Judas Iscariot hanged himself.
Six of the disciples are buried in Rome. Simon Peter, Thaddeus and Simon the Zealot are all buried in St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. Philip and James the Lesser, who was the son of Alphaeus, are both thought to be resting in Santi Apostoli church. Bartholomew was martyred in Armenia, and his remains were moved around for a while, but eventually ended up at Rome’s Basilica of St. Bartholomew in 1180.
Matthew died in Ethiopia, but he, too, made it back to Italy. He is believed to be buried in Salerno.
James the Greater, who was the son of Zebedee, is believed to be buried in the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in northwestern Spain.
Andrew is buried in Patras, Greece.
Interest in finding the remains of Judas, the betrayer of Jesus, has been low. They are believed to be somewhere near Jerusalem.
I find it fascinating that most religions, not just Christianity, are based in the best values humans can engender — faith, hope and charity come to mind — but that the spirituality that any religion invokes is so threatening to non-believers that they will kill its followers to prevent its spread.
It still takes courage to stand up for and follow the original principles upon which a religion was founded. Hopefully, a few more Christians will remember to do so after celebrating the birth of Jesus this week.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
