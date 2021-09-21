Todd Blackburn has been hunting for so much of his life that it’s difficult to remember the time before. It’s one of the highlights of each year and one he hopes to continue until his dying day.
“I started going with my dad when I was 4,” Blackburn said. “He had me go fetch the birds he shot.”
Growing up in San Diego, Calif., he had a much different topography to hunt than what he experiences now in Minnesota. One of the areas he hunted was Imperial Valley, with cropland. But there were also desert areas and open canyons. He mostly hunted ducks, geese and pheasants.
“I shot my first catbird when I was 6,” he said. “It was sitting on a barbed wire fence post. My dad held the gun and I pulled the trigger. I thought that was the greatest thing. I wanted to hunt because my dad hunted.”
He was shooting BB guns by that time. He encountered a challenge when it came to sighting, since he couldn’t close his left eye alone, at the time.
“I used a patch for several months until I learned how to close one eye,” he said. “I’m right-handed but left-eye dominant. My dad can shoot a shotgun with both eyes open, but I have to close my left eye or my field of vision is off.”
Blackburn bought his first shotgun with his own money when he was in fifth grade. His dad made the purchase for him at the local Montgomery Ward store. It was an Ithaca model 37 Ultra-featherlight pump 20-gauge. The price was about $169.
Blackburn shot his first duck in sixth grade. It was the first time he’d been out with his own gun and he remembers the duck was a green-winged teal drake.
He shot his first deer at Buckman Springs in sixth grade, hunting with his dad. It was a black-tailed mule deer. It was a “forked horn,” which in the Midwest would be called a four-point.
That same year, he and his dad, along with a family friend and his son, went to Utah for a week to hunt mule deer.
“We only shot five snowshoe rabbits,” Blackburn remembers. “I was using a .22 long-rifle pistol.”
In seventh grade, he bought a Remington 870 Wingmaster pump 12-gauge, with his mom making the purchase at Walmart for $189.
Later in seventh grade, he bought his first rifle for $144, also at Walmart. It was a Remington model 700ADL .270Winchester.
Through high school, he continued hunting in Southern California. At 19, he bought a Browning over/under Citori 12-gauge shotgun, which he used primarily for dove, quail and pheasant.
In 1991, after his dad had moved to Montana, Blackburn traveled up to hunt there. He shot his first ruffed grouse and spruce grouse, also taking ducks, geese and pheasant.
By the next year, he had sold his rifle. When he visited his dad again, he shot a deer with his dad’s rifle.
Blackburn moved to Minnesota in 1994, going north with his job to the Metro area. He didn’t hunt in Minnesota right away, because he had no one to go hunting with at the time. He met Sandy Revermann, from Melrose, and eventually they moved to Sauk Centre.
In about 1998, Blackburn went to Montana to hunt with his dad. He shot his first Hungarian partridge, along with other birds. For the first time, he shot a deer with a compound bow. He had started bow hunting back in sixth grade, using it on rabbits and rattlesnakes.
In about 1999, he and a Minnesota friend went to Montana. After his Ithaca and his over/under shotguns had been stolen, he had bought a Benelli Super Black Eagle 12-gauge, which was a great success on that trip. They also went fishing.
Blackburn shot his first deer in Minnesota while hunting with his stepson, Nick. It was an eight-point, between Melrose and Freeport.
“Nick hunts deer with both bows and guns. I was with him when he shot his first deer with a bow, north of Melrose in about the mid 2000s,” Blackburn said.
The largest deer that Blackburn shot was in 2016, near Osakis, when he was out with a friend. The deer was taken in the evening, with a 12-gauge slug gun. It was a nine-point with a live weight of more than 300 pounds. There was more than 100 pounds of meat.
In 2020, he got his first deer using a muzzleloader. He was alone one cold morning near Osakis with snow on the ground. It was a good-sized doe.
In mid-August of this year, Blackburn and his dad, Mike, and his son, Kyle, were together at the Golden Meadows Pheasant Club, south of Avon. They had Mike’s dog, a silver lab named Chase, and were making their way through thick grass. Together, they got eight pheasants.
Lifelong hunting seems to be a family legacy. Blackburn’s great-grandpa had planned an elk hunt as an 86-year-old. The day before the planned hunt, he was not feeling well and went to the hospital. He died the next day, on the opener.
Blackburn said, “I plan to hunt until they put 6 feet of dirt over me or until I cannot any more.”
