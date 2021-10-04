We wished for a baby, but God gave us an angel instead. Our precious Zoey was called to Heaven on September 23, 2021. Thank you for your continued prayers and support during this difficult time.
Forever in the hearts of her parents, Kim Frie and Ben Primus of Sauk Centre; siblings, Annica (14), Hayleigh (12), Alexis (4), and Zander (1 1/2) all of Sauk Centre; grandparents, Agnes and Robert Rondt of Grey Eagle and Georgie and Martin Primus of Sauk Centre; and great grandmother, Lidwina Wolbeck of Grey Eagle.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
