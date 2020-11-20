Zida Lorraine Tiemann, 92

Zida Lorraine Tiemann, age 92 of Melrose, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota. A private family inurnment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Melrose. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date Zida Lorraine Tiemann (Kaproth) was born December 13, 1927 in Foley, Minnesota. She was the youngest of ten children, born to Joseph and Pauline (Kampa) Kaproth. She graduated from Foley High School and started working for Nash Finch and Montgomery Ward. When she was hired by Northwestern Bell she moved to Sauk Centre where she met George Tiemann. They married on April 29, 1950. They moved to Dickinson, North Dakota and then to Staples, Minnesota where she continued to work for Northwestern Bell. Later they moved to White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Zida completed her business training at Globe Business College. She worked for Honeywell, Univac and the Northern Pacific Railroad and the Burlington Northern Railroad. Zida retired from the Communications division of the Burlington Northern Railroad in December of 1985. Upon retiring, they moved to Roseville and then decided to move back to where it all started, the Melrose area, and lived many enjoyable years on Big Birch Lake. Zida went back to school in St. Cloud to train and then work with hospice patients in Long Prairie for several years. Zida had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious laugh. She was a fabulous cook, her fish fries and potato salad being family favorites. She enjoyed many hobbies including knitting, reading (one of her favorite books was Dandelion Cottage), fishing, bird watching, walking, traveling and she especially looked forward to playing cards. She took great pride in her husband and five children and loved spending time on Big Birch Lake. Zida was a woman with a high level of integrity and compassion. Her fondest memories involved spending time with her husband, family and friends. She was especially close with the Galarneault’s who she considered family. Survivors include her five children, Joan Carlson of Shelton, Washington, Constance (Robert) Koch of Grey Eagle, Mary Lou (Craig) Tweedale of Grey Eagle, Kathryn Hennemann of Grey Eagle and William (Jennifer) Tiemann of Sauk Centre; her seven grandchildren, Lorne (Amanda) Koch, Dale (Kimberly) Koch, Christopher Tweedale, Katie (Nick) Zastrow, Curtis (Rachel) Hennemann, Andrew (Stephanie) Tiemann, Alexander Tiemann; her six great-grandchildren, Keira and Kade (Lorne & Amanda Koch), Cohen and Khloe (Dale & Kim Koch), Adelyn and Theodore (Katie & Nick Zastrow); and sister-in-law, Doloris (Emil) Kaproth. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; daughter, Carol Ann; parents; son-in-law, Carl Hennemann; her brothers and sisters, Charles Kaproth, Adolph Kaproth, Helen (John) Galarneault, Sister Alphonese (Francis) A.S.B., Emma (Harvey) Latterll, Edward (Delphine) Kaproth, Emil Kaproth, Dominic Kaproth, and Ralph Kaproth. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
