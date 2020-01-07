William Middendorf, 90

William H. “Bill” Middendorf, age 90 of Melrose, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at the CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Melrose following the Mass. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Parish prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Monday evening. William Henry Middendorf was born Feb. 28, 1929 to Joseph and Veronica (Toenyan) Middendorf in Sauk Centre Township, Stearns County, Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. Returning from the Army, he farmed with his parents and later helped some of his nephews get started farming. At the age of 62 years, Bill semi-retired, but continued helping others with farming. Bill enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting, and hanging out with his family and friends. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose. Survivors include his siblings, LeRoy (Adeline) Middendorf of Sauk Centre, Joseph (Luella) Middendorf of Sauk Centre, Victor (Florence) Middendorf of Melrose, Margaret Klasen of Sauk Centre, Betty (Ronald) Thieschafer of Melrose, and Jerry (Diane) Middendorf of Sauk Centre; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Middendorf and Marilyn Middendorf of Sauk Centre; and other relatives and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his; parents; brothers, Ralph, Art, and George Middendorf; sister-in-law, Edna Middendorf; and brother-in-law, John Klasen. Serving as casket bearers will be Randy, Jim, Roger, Gary, Eric, and Keith Middendorf, Greg Klasen, and Justin Thieschafer. Cross bearer will be Kris Middendorf and scripture bearer will be Judy Fridgen. Mass Servers will be Luke, Jackie, and Bree Middendorf. Gift bearers will be Miranda and Haley Middendorf. Eucharistic Minister will be Megan VanHavermaet. Reader will be Vern Middendorf. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Melrose.
William Middendorf, 90
Service information
Jan 7
Interment
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
8:23PM
8:23PM
Saint Mary's Cemetery - Melrose
4th Street SE
Melrose, MN 56352
4th Street SE
Melrose, MN 56352
