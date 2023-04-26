William "Bill" Massmann, 83

William F. "Bill" Massmann, age 83 of Melrose, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Arockiya Newton officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Melrose with military honors by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
William Felix Massmann was born on June 27, 1939, and was one of ten children born to Felix and Elizabeth (Eickoff) Massmann in New Munich, Minnesota. Bill grew up on the family farm. A few years after graduating from Melrose High School, Bill joined the army and served for two years. After service, Bill worked at DeZurik in Sartell, and then worked as a mail carrier at the Melrose Post office for over 35 years.
Bill married Karen (Kemper) on July 29, 1967 and they had four children. They raised their children on a hobby farm in Melrose. Bill retired from the Post Office in 1999. He enjoyed farming, playing cards with friends, watching sports, listening to old-time music and spending time with his grandchildren. Bill enjoyed joking around with everyone he knew and his sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Bill was an usher at St. Mary's Church, and a member of the Board of Education for St. Mary's School. He was also a member of the American Legion and the Honor Guard. He enjoyed volunteering at the Melrose Food Shelf with his wife, Karen.
Survivors include his wife, Karen of Melrose; children, Cindy Massmann (Mike) of Champlin, Paul Massmann (Howard) of Minneapolis, Brian Massmann of Melrose, and John (Melissa) Massmann of Albany; grandchildren, Dakota Massmann (Jade) of Melrose, Adrian Massmann (Haley) of Freeport, Emmett Massmann of Melrose, Ryan Massmann of Albany, and Hailey Massmann of Albany; one great-grandchild, Colt Massmann, and another great-grandchild expected in July; brothers and sister, Fred (Beatrice) Massmann of Sauk Centre, Hugo (Virginia) Massmann of Melrose, and Mary (Clem) Kremers of Rockville; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Sandra Massmann, Jeanette Hoeschen, and Joan Weyer; and brothers, Julius, Godfrey, and Clarus "Larry" Massmann.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Melrose.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.