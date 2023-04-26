William "Bill" Massmann, 83

William F. "Bill" Massmann, age 83 of Melrose, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Arockiya Newton officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Melrose with military honors by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard.

