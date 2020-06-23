Wilfred “Bill” Hopfer, age 81 of Richmond. October 1, 1938 – June 18, 2020. A Graveside Service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Cemetery in Richmond, MN for Wilfred “Bill” Hopfer, age 81, who died Thursday at Cherrywood Advanced Living in Richmond surrounded by his family. Bill was born on October 1, 1938 in Lake Henry, MN to Leonard and Lauretta (Kraemer) Hopfer. He married Martha Lieser on August 13, 1960 in St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. Bill worked as a backhoe operator in sewer and water construction and retired in 2003. During his retirement he loved going to auctions, picking berries, playing cards, deer hunting, spearing northerns, and cutting wood. Bill was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Parish. Survivors include his children, Ed (Louise), John (JoAnn), Will (Tracy); brother, Art (Jean) Hopfer; and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha (2019); sister, Laura Eickhoff; foster brother, Bill Langner and his sister-in-law, Rosie Hopfer. Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.