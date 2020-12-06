Wayne Engel, 69

Wayne Herman Engel, age 69, of Sauk Centre, passed away November 22, 2020 at CentraCare Care Center in Sauk Centre after a couraeous battle with cancer. Wayne was born November 14, 1951, to Carl and Anna (Ahrens) Engel in Saint Paul. He graduated from South Saint Paul High School in 1969. He married Linda Rosty on May 15, 1976. The cople moved to Mounds View, and over the next eight years welcomed five sons. Wayne worked for the City of Saint Paul Public works for over thirty years His children remember him as a kind and gentle father who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Wayne was accomplished at being a self- taught handyman. He was a generous individual who loved helping others and spending time with his eight grandchildren. Wayne is survived by his five sons, Jacob Engel of Shoreview, Isacc (Krista) Engel of Apple Valley, Andrew (Stacy) Engel of Saint Paul, Nathan (Kylie) Rosty of Duluth, Joshua (Kayla) Engel of Mankato, and with grandchildren. he is also survived by his sibligs tom (Patti) Engel of Inver Grove heights, Ronnie (Mary) Engel ofSouth Sait Paul, Arlne (Charlie)Kirk of Stain Paul, and toni Michelson of Saint Paul Park. He is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Anna (Ahrens_ Engel, siblings Robert and Jerry Engel, Leona and Evalynn Engel, Mary Ann Mcdonals, Janet Guerra, and Carol Grzeskowisk. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends in the summer of 2021. If desired, condolences may be sent to Wayne’s family, care of Isaac Engel at 14355 Eveleth Avenue Apple Valley, MN 55124, or to Wayne’s CaringBridge site https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/wayneengel/journal. The family would like to thank the staff at CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital, CentraCare Sauk Centre Hospital and Care Center for their care and kindness to Wayne.
