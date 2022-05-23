Vonda Jean Mueller, 83, of Long Prairie, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, May 16, 2022.
She was born on February 14, 1939 in Grey Eagle to Alvin and Marian Lambrecht.
Vonda was a strong, independent woman who spent her life in service of her community, her church and her family. Many knew her as the waitress with a smile that worked for 34 years first at Marie's Café and later Michael's Café on Main Street. She served the Lord by teaching Sunday school for 28 years, playing the organ for the church services and supporting the St. John Vianney parochial school for 15 years.
She was a talented seamstress and gardener who also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and traveling. Most of all she cherished spending time with friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her brother Phillip Lambrecht and her great grandson Hayes Mueller.
She will forever remain in the hearts of her survivors: daughter, Debra (Bill) Gray; son, Gene (Julie) Mueller; daughter, Diana (Wayne) Weyhrauch; eight grandsons, Brian (Kate) Bergstrom, Erik Kammerer, Tristan Gray, Cory (Kate) Mueller, Justin (Jasie) Mueller, Jared (Shawna) Mueller, Ryan (Jenna) Lunser, Mason Weyhrauch; granddaughter, Jessica (Mark) Rowe; five great grandsons, Cameron Rowe, Adler Mueller, Brayden Mueller, Xavier Mueller, Logan Lunser; one great granddaughter, Jasmine Rowe; brother, Paul Lambrecht; "like a grandson," Joseph (Theresa) Mack; best friend, Patty Konkel and many friends from church and community.
High Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Long Prairie. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Long Prairie. Fr. Adam Portugal will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Monday, May 30, 2022 at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie and one hour prior to the Mass Tuesday at the church in Long Prairie. There will be a rosary said at 10 am Tuesday at church.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.