Vivian Bertram, 87

Vivian H. Bertram, age 87 of Greenwald, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Greenwald with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating, Rev. Vince Lieser concelebrating, and Deacon Ernie Kociemba assisting. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church in Greenwald. Vivian Hildegard Fuchs was born April 22, 1934 in St. Martin, Minnesota to Peter and Zita (Schaefer) Fuchs. On September 7, 1953 she was united in marriage to Elmer Bertram at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, Minnesota. Vivian and Elmer farmed for 21 years until 1974 when they moved to Greenwald. She baked wedding cakes for 25 years and worked for the Melrose Hospital and Pine Villa for 10 years. Vivian volunteered for 10 years at Park View where she would help residents with their laundry. She was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Greenwald, St. Andrew’s Christian Women, and the Elrosa Senior Citizens. Vivian was a former election judge for the city of Greenwald. She enjoyed embroidery, sewing, quilting, baking, gardening, playing cards, traveling, and spending time with her family. Vivian’s greatest joy was being a mother, grandmother, and a great-grandmother. Survivors include her children, Patricia (John) Kraemer of Melrose, Gary (Lisa) Bertram of Greenwald, Audrey (Joe) Spengler of Albany, Jan (Dan) Nietfeld of Greenwald, Brenda (Tom) LeGassa of Cold Spring, Steve (Pam) Bertram of Otsego, and Scott (Clarissa) Bertram of Freeport; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Virgil (Virginia) Fuchs of Paynesville, Isabel Meyer of Cold Spring, Cletus (Marilyn) Fuchs of Paynesville, and Cleo Nistler of St. Cloud. Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Bertram on July 22, 2000; parents; one great-granddaughter, Grace; and brother, Eldred Fuchs. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
