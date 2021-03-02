Virginia Maciej, 79

Virginia M. Maciej, age 79 of Elmdale, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 1 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Elmdale with Rev. David Grundman officiating. Interment will be in Moses Dane Cemetery in Burtrum. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 Monday at the church. Virginia Marie Meagher was born May 31, 1941 in Grey Eagle, Minnesota to James and Theresa (Denk) Meagher. She was united in marriage to William Rahn on November 25, 1958. The couple farmed near Burtrum where they raised their family. Bud passed away in September of 1981. Virginia married Clarence Maciej on July 26, 1985. Virginia was a member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Elmdale. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, gardening and flowers, watching birds, and camping. Survivors include her husband, Clarence Maciej of Elmdale; children, Cindy Walker (special friend, Dennis Berscheid) of Melrose, Loren Rahn of Burtrum, Larry (Shelly) Rahn of St. Joseph, Jerry (Mary Kay) Rahn of Burtrum, Dennis Rahn of Elmdale, Allan (Kim) Maciej of St. Joseph, Annette (Paul) Lange of Flensburg, Eugene “Chico” Maciej (special friend, Julie) of Elmdale, Terry “Herman” (Dawn) Maciej of Bowlus, Bradley “Bert” (Anita) Maciej of Elmdale, Stacy (special friend, Randy) Maciej of St. Stephen, Glenn (Kelly) Maciej of Holdingford, and Juanita (Dennis) Rhode of Little Falls; 33 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Carol, Sandy, and Janice. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, William Rahn in September of 1981; parents, Jim and Theresa Meagher; brothers and sisters, Harvey, Jim, Jerry, Clifford, Richard, JoAnn, and Margaret. Serving as casket bearers will be Cody Rahn, Travis Rahn, Devin Rahn, Jeff Walker, Joe Rahn, Jake Rahn, Josh Rahn, and Nick Rahn. Cross bearer will be Mitchell Lange and scripture bearer will be Shannon Johnson. Reader will be Dennis Rhode and Eucharistic Minister will be Leonice Urbanski. Gift bearers will be Ellie Johnson, Tessa Gosiak, Hannah Johnson, Jenna Palmer, and Macy Palmer. Eulogy will be read by Lisa Klatt and Emma Crayford. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.