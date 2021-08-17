Virginia Klaphake, 92

Virginia M. Klaphake, age 92 of Melrose, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 19 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at church. Parish prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the church. Virginia Magdalene Stueve was born March 24, 1929 in Krain Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Joseph and Frances (Renneker) Stueve. She attended country school for eight years and then furthered her education through a home study program. On August 30, 1949 she was united in marriage to Ervin Klaphake at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Anthony. Virginia was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose and St. Mary’s Christian Mothers. She volunteered at the Melrose Area Museum for over 30 years. She worked as a cook at the Golden Living Home in New Munich. Virginia loved playing cards, bowling, and dancing. She loved her family and always made the holidays special by her cooking and decorating. She was an excellent baker and made many a pie and cookies. Virginia endured hard times, but despite hardships, she had a great joy for life. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Virginia will live in the hearts of her children, Wayne (Ruth) Klaphake of Melrose, Linda (Dave) Wenker of Melrose, Randy (Donna) Klaphake of Royalton, Neal (Karen) Klaphake of Melrose, Glen (Deb) Klaphake of Melrose, and Jeff (Collette) Klaphake of Melrose; 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; and brother, Arnold Stueve of Freeport. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Klaphake on February 23, 2019; parents; son, Daniel Klaphake on July 10, 1972; great-grandson, Jack Klaphake; sister, Donna Jesh; and brother, Clarence Stueve. Serving as casket bearers will be Andrew Klaphake, Aaron Klaphake, Nicholas Klaphake, Jonathan Klaphake, Ethan Klaphake, Emmett Klaphake, Joshua Klaphake, and Zachary Klaphake. Cross bearer will be Megan Smith and scripture bearer will be Amber Klaphake. Lectors will be Melissa McGrane and Samantha Manning and petitions will be read by Jacqueline Klaphake and Apryl Fischer. Gift bearers will be Crystal Schleicher, Carlee Gaebel, and Jenny Gerard and Eucharistic Ministers will be Neal Klaphake and Ruth Traeger. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the CentraCare Care Center and CentraCare Hospice for their wonderful care of mom in her final years and days. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to CentraCare Hospice. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
