Virgil N. Hoppe, 89

Virgil N. Hoppe, age 89 of Melrose, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the CentraCare Care Centre in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 12 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at 2 p.m.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Virgil Norbert Hoppe was born March 29, 1932 in New Munich, Minnesota to Zeno and Veronica (Paul) Hoppe. After graduating high school, he worked in St. Paul for 3 months before entering into the military on January 2, 1950, during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged after 20 years of service serving our country. Virgil was married to Elizabeth for 18 years and together they raised a family of four in St. Paul, Minnesota. After the divorce, he met his life partner, Maria Seelig and got married on September 2, 1989 and moved up to Melrose in 1999.
He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. Virgil enjoyed playing cards, gardening, canning, wood working, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his children, Janet (Allen) Conway of Apple Valley, Theresa (Robert) Casey of Forest Lake, Cindy (Otto) Schulze of St. Paul, and Mark (Shelly) of St. Paul; siblings, Joe Hoppe of Freeport, Norman Hoppe of Freeport, Harold Hoppe of Freeport, and Janet (Richard) Hoeschen of Minneapolis; 18 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Virgil was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Hoppe on November 17, 2020; parents; siblings, Louise Simmer, Rose Marie Och, and James Hoppe.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.