Virgil Boecker, 67

Virgil N. Boecker, age 67 of St. Rosa, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A private family Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Rev. Dan Walz officiating. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery. Virgil Norbert Boecker was born February 16, 1953 in Millwood Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Lawrence and Valeria (Pohlman) Boecker. After he graduated from Melrose High School, Virgil started over-the-road trucking. He then began working for Art Engelmeyer hauling bulk milk to Kraft in Melrose. During that time, he purchased his own truck and continued until Kraft sold to Land O’ Lakes. Presently he was driving truck for Worms Lumber Ready Mix in New Munich. Virgil never sat still. He enjoyed driving truck, farming, and volunteering at the Lions breakfast. Virgil was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and the St. Rosa Lions. Survivors include his brothers and sisters, Caroline Erickson of Grey Eagle, David (Ellie) Boecker of St. Rosa, Joseph Boecker of Melrose, Rosie (Dave) Ehlert of Freeport, Gerald (Verna “Tweetie”) Boecker of Melrose, Marilyn (Charles) Berger of Albany, Joann (Ron) Bielke of Sauk Centre, Kenneth Boecker of St. Rosa, and Steven (Geri) Boecker of Melrose; sisters-in-law, Carol Boecker of Delano and Bernie Boecker of Albany; and many nieces and nephews. Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alvin and Jerome Boecker; and nephews, Gary Boecker and Brian Hellermann. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
