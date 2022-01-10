Victor "Bud" Paul Koska, 77

Victor "Bud" Paul Koska was born on October 19, 1944, the son to Bert and Minnie (Hoelker) Koska of rural Elrosa, Minnesota. He grew up on the family farm with four brothers and two sisters. In 1963 Bud met his future wife Carol (Westerberg) at Dreamland Roller Rink and they were married on June 27, 1964. After they were married, he worked as the assistant manager of Super America for 13 years. He also worked at Long Prairie Packing as dock foreman for 3 years. He was offered a position at Harts Press Inc. (Banta, RR Donnelley) and continued to work there as a machine operator until his retirement in 2006.
Bud had the talent of fixing most everything, especially the things his two daughters would ruin, wreck or possibly destroy. He loved to tinker on almost anything. He enjoyed many things throughout his life. Restoring and rebuilding cars of all makes and models. Hobbies included cutting wood, woodworking, fishing, camping, deer & duck hunting, 4 wheeling, small engine repair, stump grinding and LOTS of big boy toys. If there was something new to be had, you would soon find it in his shop.
Bud always had on his trademark: A cowboy hat, western shirt and cowboy boots. And we cannot forget the turquoise jewelry and big belt buckle!
This man of many talents will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
On Thursday, December 23, 2021, Bud passed away at his home surrounded by his family, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 77 years old. Bud is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Beverly (Jeff) Leyk, Pamela Koska (Steve); grandchildren, Taylor, Torri and great grandson, Jameson; our special young man, Yancy; Sister, Dolly Wilson; Brothers, Bill (Peg) Koska, Ed Koska, Larry (Sandy) Koska; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Mini Koska; siblings, Veronica Koska, Richard Koska; sister-in-law, Judy Koska.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St Mary's of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie, MN. Visitation was held at the church one hour prior to Mass. Burial will take place at a later date.
