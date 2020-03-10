The Mass of Christian Burial for Vernon A. Vos will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12 at the Church of All Saints - St. Mary in Holdingford. There will be a visitation held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday before the Mass at church. Vernon passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. He was born on January 29, 1928 in Krain Township, the son of Roman and Martha (Harren) Vos. Vernon was born and raised on the family farm, where he worked tirelessly for many years until his very recent retirement. He was a self-reliant and independent bachelor; and he was always quick-witted with plenty of humor. Vernon will always be remembered by his siblings, Mildred Stevens of Shoreview, WA, Donald Vos of Moorhead, Lucile Ripplinger of Holdingford, Ermalinda (Jim) Ripplinger of Albertville, Teresa (Roger) Hoffman of Sauk Centre, James (Judith) Vos of Grey Eagle, and RoseMary (Roland) Kollodge of Anacortes, WA; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family and life-long friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roman and Martha; brother, Kenneth (Patricia) Vos; siblings-in-law, James Stevens, Sharon Vos, and Paul Ripplinger.
