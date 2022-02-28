Valerian "Bud" Stanley Spychalla was born on March 6, 1932 in Hartford Township, Todd County, to Stanley and Angeline (Zigan) Spychalla. After graduation he served 4 years in the U.S. Navy, where he was stationed at Westover Air Force Base in MA. In 1954, he was honorably discharged. Bud and Laurie Lyszchyn were married on July 3rd, 1954 at St. Theresa's Chapel in MA. In 1962, they settled on a farm West of Browerville where they raised their 6 children. Until his retirement in 1996, Bud worked at Hart Press/Banta in Long Prairie, after working for Land O' Lakes in Browerville. Bud enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobile riding, playing cards and watching the MN Twins. Spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren, always filled his heart with joy. He was a devout member of Christ the King Church, Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.
Bud is survived by his wife Laurie and children: Valerie Spychalla of Little Falls, Stanley Spychalla of Browerville, Tina (Pete) Luberts of Long Prairie, Lisa (Doug) Kraus of Elk River, Tracy Hanson of Maple Grove and Kyle (Tina) Spychalla of Browerville; siblings: Roland (Barb) Spychalla of Browerville, Rosetta (Victor) Lemke of Long Prairie, Adrian (Diane) Spychalla of Stacy and Marietta (Bill) Boysen of New Market; 19 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Angeline Spychalla; sister Bernice Brichacek; brothers Stanley Jr. Spychalla and Duane Spychalla; daughter-in-law Eva "Babe" Spychalla.
Bud passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. A mass of Christian burial took place on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Christ the King Catholic Church with Father Tom Becker presiding. Burial immediately followed with military honors at the Christ the King Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements for Bud are with the Iten Funeral Home of Browerville, Minnesota
