Truma Rasmusen, 93

Truma M. Rasmusen, age 93 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Galeon Community Memorial Home in Osakis, Minnesota.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rebecca Thomas officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Sauk Centre.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Truma Minick was born May 11, 1929 in Welcome, Minnesota to Ralph and Laura (Fisher) Minick. Truma grew up in Welcome and Fairmont, Minnesota where she went to school. After completing through the ninth grade, she stayed home to care for her mother. Truma met Merlin Rasmusen roller skating at Diamond Point when she was 17. The couple married on June 5, 1948 at Osakis Lutheran Church in Osakis. The couple have called Sauk Centre their home for over 72 years where they raised their family. Truma worked at Swift and Company for ten years and later at Vocational Biographies for 23 years.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre, Paul F. Donart VFW Post 2853 Auxiliary, and the Sauk Centre Senior Citizens. Truma enjoyed camping, working crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, embroidering, knitting, reading, and watching Wheel of Fortune. She also enjoyed traveling, taking many motorcycle trips for years, hunting out west in Montana, and watching her grandchildren's sporting events.
Survivors include her children, Larry (Diane) Rasmusen of Sauk Centre, Carol Kleinschmidt of Sauk Centre, and Julie (Tim) Schoeck of Osakis; grandchildren, Ryan Kleinschmidt, Jamie Kleinschmidt, Shawn Rasmusen, Sam Rasmusen, Angela Joos, Adam Saulsbury, and Kali Schoeck; 19 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren with one on the way; and sister, Florene Larson of Fairmont.
Truma was preceded in death her husband, Merlin Rasmusen on April 13, 2022; parents; brother, Donald (Peggy) Minick; son-in-law, Rick Kleinschmidt; sister-in-law, Ilene Nett; and brothers-in-law, Richard Larson and Harvey Hempeck.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
