Truma Rasmusen, 93

Truma M. Rasmusen, age 93 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Galeon Community Memorial Home in Osakis, Minnesota.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rebecca Thomas officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Sauk Centre.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.