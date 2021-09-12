Tina Kulzer, 50

Tina C. Kulzer, age 50 of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 13 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Jeremy Theis officiating and Rev. Kenneth Popp concelebrating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Parish prayers will be at 4 p.m. Sunday evening. Tina Connie Kulzer was born January 27, 1971 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Norby and Mickey Wessel. She grew up on her family farm with her four siblings. She graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1989. On June 8, 1990 she married Jerry Kulzer at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Tina and Jerry had 3 kids together, Heidi, Shawn, and Amanda. They raised their family on the farm, a mile from where she grew up. The family grew throughout the years adding many grandkids. Tina loved and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her hobbies included, camping, baking, gardening, motorcycling, and going on trips. She touched the lives of many and will be missed by all. Survivors include her husband, Jerry Kulzer of Sauk Centre; children, Heidi (Jeff) Chalich, Shawn Kulzer (fiancé, Katie Wiener), and Amanda (Adam) Jensen all of Sauk Centre; grandchildren, Jace, Wesley, Lewis, and Greyson Chalich, and Hank and Gus Jensen; sisters and brother, Pam (Tom) Koppelman of Melrose, Tom Wessel of Sauk Centre, Sharon Messer (significant other, Mike Hatlestad) of Sauk Centre, Mona (Bill) Marthaler of New Munich; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tina was preceded in death by her parents, Norby and Mickey Wessel; grandson, Easton Chalich; and brother, Marvin Wessel. Serving as casket bearers will be Jamie Messer, Cory Messer, Matt Waldvogel, Scott Teigland, Derek Feil, Scott Lyon, and Justin Messer. Cross bearer will be Eric Marthaler and scripture bearer will be Lexie Marthaler. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.