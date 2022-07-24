Timothy Scott Stelling, 71

Timothy Scott Stelling was born on January 22, 1951, in Tilden, Nebraska to Duane and Violet (Auman) Stelling. Tim graduated from high school in Bloomfield, Nebraska. He attended veterinarian school in Ames, Iowa.

On January 10, 1970, Tim was united in marriage to Linda McCain at United Brethren Church in Crofton, Nebraska. Tim joined the U.S. Air Force in 1971 and was stationed at March Air Force Base in California and Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska until 1974. This is where he met his best friend, Harry Hammonds, and the two became more like brothers. He continued his military career with the Air Force National Guard for another 5 years as the couple began farming with Tim's family in Nebraska in 1974. While farming he started working for Carnation Genetics. He always appreciated and enjoyed working with his family in Nebraska and with the community he lived.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.