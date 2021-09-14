Thomas 'Tom' Ley, 53

Thomas ‘Tom’ Ley, age 53 of Fridley, formerly of Melrose passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 after battling an aggressive form of cancer in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 25 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Jim Maderak officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4 p.m. Friday evening. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
