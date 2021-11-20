Thomas H. "Tom" Kluempke, age 77 of Melrose, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating and Deacon Ernie Kociemba assisting. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard. The Funeral Mass live streamed and will be accessible on the St. Mary's Website.
Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers held at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Thomas "Tom" Kluempke was born on July 18, 1944, to Joseph "Joe" and Mary (Gieske) Kluempke in Melrose, Minnesota. He was a 1962 graduate of Melrose High School. After graduation, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1963 where he served two years in Germany in radio communications. After being honorably discharged in 1965, he started working at Kraft-West in Melrose until the fire in January of 1989. He then worked at Stone Container, Inc. in St. Cloud, retiring in 2010.
Tom married Judith "Judy" Hollermann at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose on June 19, 1976. Tom and Judy lived south of Melrose on County Road 13 where they raised their three children. Attending their children's school, sporting and special events were very important to him. Tom and Judy traveled to many states, national parks, historic and scenic sites, many times with their children as they were growing up. Their travels continued later with traveling companions, Ken and Gloria, on many road trips and motorcoach trips across the United States and Canadian Rockies.
Tom was an avid deer hunter. Lost Creek Deer Camp was his home during the November deer hunting season with his brothers for over 50 years. Tom was a lifetime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose and a member of the Melrose American Legion Post 101. He also bowled on a number of leagues over the years. Tom's summers were spent taking care of the yard and helping Judy with their many flower gardens. He enjoyed playing cards with his wife and Smear with his brothers, board games, and Carbles. After retirement, he spent many hours watching reruns of westerns, also nature and history programs. Spending time with his grandchildren was one of his greatest pleasures.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Judy Kluempke of Melrose; sons, Brian (Beth) Kluempke of Melrose and Kevin (Jamie) Kluempke of Melrose; daughter, Nicole (Derek) Boomer of Bloomington; granddaughter, Adalynn Kluempke; grandson, Ethan Kluempke; mother-in-law, Marcella Hollermann of Melrose; siblings, Dave Kluempke of Melrose, Nona (Larry) Knoblach of Plymouth, Dick (Rosemary) Kluempke of Tigard, Oregon, Pat (Tracy Lovness) Kluempke of Stillwater, and George (Eva) Kluempke of Cold Spring; in-laws, Carol Kluempke of Portland, Oregon, Cathy Kluempke of Grey Eagle, Rosie (Dan) Middendorf of Verndale, Donna (Eric) Lindberg of Miltona, Thomas (Patricia) Hollermann of Alexandria, and Patrick (Deanne) Hollermann of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Mary Kluempke; brothers, Joe Kluempke, Jr. and Jim Kluempke; sister-in-law, Ann Kluempke; father-in-law, Barney Hollermann; and nephews, Brent Kluempke and Grant Lindberg.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.