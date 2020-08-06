Thomas Kotten, 80

Thomas L. Kotten, 80, of Paynesville died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Koronis Manor in Paynesville. A visitation will be from 5-8:00 pm on Thursday, August 6 at Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am Friday, at Crystal Hills Assembly of God Church in rural Paynesville. Social distancing and masks are required at both services. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. www.hafh.org Thomas Linus Kotten was born to Joseph and Leona (Krzmarzick) Kotten on July 19, 1940, in Sleepy Eye MN. Tom attended Georgeville Country School for his elementary years and graduated from Belgrade High School. He enlisted in the Army and while standing in line to go to Korea he was pulled aside to be stationed in Oahu, Hawaii where he chauffeured for officers and dignitaries. Tom had a great sense of humor. He always had a twinkle in his eye when he told people that he “fought the Battle of Waikiki.” In 1963 he was united in marriage to Roberta (Egesdal) of Buffalo Center, IA and the couple moved to Minneapolis where Tom worked at Honeywell. In 1972 the couple moved to Paynesville, MN and purchased an existing business and started Kotten Refrigeration where they worked for 39 years until retirement in 2011. Tom enjoyed family, coffee time with the boys, fishing, delivering good one-liners, jokes, bible studies and helping anyone in need. He was a quiet soul with a big heart and will be greatly missed. Thomas is survived by his wife, Roberta of 56 years; son, Greg Kotten of Paynesville, MN; daughters, Susan (William) Ritchie of Grand Forks, ND and Renata Kotten of Sartell, MN; grandchildren: Brittany Kotten, Morgan Kotten, Faith Ritchie, and Autumn Ritchie; great-grandchildren, Aspen and Ava; brothers: Jack (Erna) of Regal, Ronald (Loretta) of Brainerd, and Steven (Barb) of Hawick; sisters, Donna Liebl of Paynesville, Joan (Paul) Yenter of St. Peter, and Elizabeth Kotten of New Richmond, WI; brother-in-law, Lee Feneis; sisters-in-law, Mary Kaye Kotten of Thorp, WI, Janet Kotten of Paynesville and Marge Kotten of Brainerd. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerome, Dennis, Robert, and Mark, and sisters, Mary Feneis and Anne Kotten, and his brother-in-law, John Liebl.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.