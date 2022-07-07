Thomas K. Holdvogt, 34

Thomas K. Holdvogt, age 34 of New Munich, passed away while working on his family's farm on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in New Munich, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich with Rev. Dan Walz officiating and Rev. Derek Wiechmann concelebrating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. St. Joseph's Men's Society and St. Anne's Christian Women will pray a rosary at 7 p.m. Sunday evening.
Thomas Kenneth Holdvogt was born May 29, 1988 in Albany, Minnesota to Alvin and Bernadette (Wielenberg) Holdvogt. He graduated from Melrose High School in 2008 then in 2009 from Alexandria Technical College with a welding diploma. He then went on to help operate the family dairy farm.
Thomas was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich. Thomas was a sincere, humble, and kind person that enjoyed all aspects of farming. He farmed with his father, brother, and nephews. His strengths included troubleshooting and repairing equipment. He loved John Deere machinery, working with animals, field work, round baling, and the harvest season. Thomas was a patient role model to his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his parents, Alvin and Bernie Holdvogt of New Munich; siblings, Judy (Pierre) Jensen of Clear Lake, Gerald (Naomi) Holdvogt of New Munich, Teresa (Jon) Mueller of Avon, Betty Holdvogt (friend, Trent Habiger) of Dallas, Texas, Joanie (Ryan) Hiltner of Sartell, Katie (Eric) Lauer of St. Martin, and Gina Holdvogt (fiancé, Austin Mittleider) of Alexandria; his puppy, Hershey; eight nephews and seven nieces with one on the way; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Thomas was preceded in death by his Godfather, Kenneth Holdvogt; grandparents, Norbert and Helen Holdvogt, Joseph Sr. and Marie Wielenberg; niece, Evelyn Mueller; and other aunts and uncles.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.