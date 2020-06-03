Thomas Bromen, 65

Thomas “Tom” Bromen, age 65 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A zoom memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 5. A zoom link and password will be shared here as soon as it is set up. A celebration of life with a time for music and sharing will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5 at Greenwood Cemetery. All are invited and please bring a chair if you desire. Thomas Richard Bromen was born June 5, 1954 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Vernon and Viola (Gans) Bromen. He graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1972 and continued his education at St. John’s University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Music. On June 17, 2017 he was united in marriage to Ruth Egan in Sauk Centre. After graduation, Thomas taught music in Algona, Iowa. He returned to Sauk Centre and became owner and operator of Bromen Implement. After retirement, Thomas was a substitute teacher at Sauk Centre High School and worked part time at the City of Sauk Centre in the Maintenance Department. Thomas served one year as Interim Director of the St. John’s Men’s Choir. He sang in the Sons of Pitches musical group and was an active member of the Sauk Centre Lions Club. He performed in various musicals such as Fiddler on the Roof and the Messiah, both of which he had the lead role. He loved the game of golf and achieved a hole-in-one on hole number 5 at the Country Club in Sauk Centre. Thomas was a sports fan and enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. Survivors include his devoted wife, Ruth Bromen of Sauk Centre; sons, Anthony “Tony” Bromen of Richfield and Cameron Bromen of Portland, Oregon; step-daughters, Amberly (Lincoln) Tilson of Rosemount, Ashley (Jason) Ingebretson of Sauk Centre, and Andrea (fiancé, Samuel Goodall) Egan of Sauk Centre; grandchildren, Raelynn, Kinley, and Sutton; sisters, Jeanne (Steve) Drewes of Blaine and Mary (Pat) Miller of St. Cloud; and many loving relatives and friends. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Linda Narveson. Thomas loved singing spiritual songs and found comfort from the Bible. He was loved and will be missed by many. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
