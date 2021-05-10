Theresa Ann Schmiesing, 81

“Said Goodbye, turned around and you were gone…gone gone…” Theresa Ann (Klemmer) Schmiesing peacefully went home to Heaven on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota, surrounded by her loving family. Mom faded into the setting sun as she slipped after she won her battle with dementia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. “We won’t cry Mom, we know we will never be lonely, because you are the stars to us, you are the light we will follow. Theresa Ann Klemmer was born June 21, 1939 in Albany, Minnesota to Norbert and Evelyn (Bredeck) Klemmer. She attended Albany High School and graduated in 1957. Theresa continued her education at Brainerd College with a degree in nursing. She met the love of her life, Frank Schmiesing, and on October 10, 1964, they were married. They lived in Anoka, Minnesota for two years after they were married, before they moved and built their life in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. Theresa worked at St. Michael’s Hospital for 50 years, caring for many wonderful people, she loved her job and her coworkers. Theresa retired from nursing in 2007, in hopes to go on trips with her brother-in-law, Tony, and to spend many cherished moments with her family. With heavy hearts, mom was weighted down with dementia, not being able to enjoy what she worked so hard for… She was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. She loved Christmas, making quilts, baking, gardening, cards, and watching her grandchildren in their sports. Most of all, doing things with her family and friends. “Mom, we feel our hearts breaking, but we stay strong, and we hold on because we will see you again, this is not where it ends…” Theresa will live forever in the hearts of her children, MaryKay (Roger) Middendorf, Michelle (Joe) Meyer, Tim (DeAnn) Schmiesing, Colleen, Sandy, and Kevin Schmiesing. The hearts of her grandchildren, Nick (Crystal), Jen (Nick), Justin, Shannon (Scott), Ashley (Adam), Brett, Braya, Brooke, Frank, Kate, Dana, Jack, Kylee, and Jaden. The hearts of her great-grandchildren, Gabe, LeAnna, Logan, Alex, Mackenzie, Dominic, Emmit, Ella, Addelyn, Grace, Everly, Jakob, Jaden, Timmy, Evelyn, Madison, Landen, Adley, and Maverick; siblings, Jean Marie (Dan) Sunder and Mark (Jackie) Klemmer; and many nieces and nephews, and in-laws. “Mom you can hear the echo in the winds at night callin you back in time, back to Dad, in a place far away, where the water meets the sky. The thought of you and dad together again makes us smile. You are our tomorrow.” Theresa is welcomed into glory by her husband, Frank and granddaughter, Abigail and two great angel babies; parents, Evelyn and Norbert Klemmer; sister, Kathy Atkinson; brother, Kenny Klemmer; and many other beloved family members. “Mom, we missed you for who you were, loved you for who you had become with dementia, but know that you were so loved by all of us.” Serving as casket bearers will be Steve Atkinson, Nick Ruegmer, Brian Atkinson, Keith Atkinson, Matt Sunder, and Cory Klemmer. Cross bearer will be Joan Hemker and scripture bearer will be Nick Middendorf. Honorary bearers will be Theresa’s hospital friends, Sue Haney, Mary Bettendorf, Molly Kittelson, Judy McArdel, Brenda Stone, Gail Bias, Rae Buchette, Laurie Quistorf, Tammy Rieland, Joanie Young, Renee Willhite, Mary Rasmussen, Mary Pohlman, Deb Himsel, Jackie Haeg, Monica Blaske, Norma Moening, Linda Dirkes, and Sherry Hiltenen. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
