Theodore "Ted" C. Kaminski, 82

Theodore C. "Ted" Kaminski, age 82, of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 9 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Jeremy Theis officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church in Sauk Centre. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 10 at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Theodore Chad Kaminski was born November 7, 1938 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Theodore and Marguerite (Lane) Kaminski. He married Barbara Gramhill on June 25, 1960 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Minneapolis. In 1962, Ted enlisted in the National Guard, completing his term. He sold real estate for a few years before working as a tax assessor for the State of Minnesota and City of Anoka. Ted was involved in assessing farmland to make way for Highway 94. After retiring in 2000, Ted and Barbara purchased a farm near Padua and built a cabin on Little Sauk Lake.
Ted's best quality was his stubbornness. He enjoyed fishing and was great at fixing things. He could fix anything and didn't stop working on it until it was fixed. Ted was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church and the National Rifle Association (NRA).
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Kaminski of Sauk Centre; sons, Dean (Patty) Kaminski of Columbia Heights, Jon Kaminski of Minneapolis, and Ted (Tracy) Kaminski of Brooklyn Park; grandchildren, Jenny (Joe) Tiemann, Tyler Kaminski, Jon Jon Kaminski, Anthony Kaminski, and Teresa Kaminski; sisters-in-law, Suzanne Kaminski of Minneapolis and Kimberly Kaminski of Columbia Heights; and many nieces and nephews.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brothers, Joan Oglesbee, Timothy Kaminski, and Jaime Kaminski; and brother-in-law, Wesley Oglesbee.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
