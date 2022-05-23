Teresa "Trix" M. Kleinschmidt, 93

Teresa M. "Trix" Kleinschmidt, age 93 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Fairway Pines Assisted Living in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Jim Maderak officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Teresa Marie Liebel was born April 27, 1929 on a farm east of Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Forest Burdick and Loretta Liebel. Trix was baptized at St. Paul's Catholic Church. She attended Sauk Centre Elementary School and graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1948. During high school, Trix worked at the Main Street Theater and after graduation, worked at the Red Owl. She felt blessed to have wonderful employers and coworkers.
On June 21, 1949 Trix married Orville "Ollie" Kleinschmidt at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. They raised their six children on Sinclair Lewis Avenue for 13 years then moved to Ash Street. Trix was a full-time mother and homemaker. She was active in the community as a Christian Mother and other activities while Ollie started Centre Jobbing Wholesale Business. Trix was able to return to work when her two youngest were finished with elementary school. She began working at the Sauk Centre Chamber of Commerce for a few years and then at Vocational Biographies and Main Street Press.
Trix and Ollie were avid card players. They loved attending the yearly candy conventions in St. Paul. They belonged to the Alley Cats and the Sauk Centre Country Club where Trix was involved in many activities, especially Ladies Day and the Father's Day Golf Tournament. She was also involved in the Birthday Club, Knitting Club, Bridge Club, and the Luncheon Club which is now known as the Golden Girls. In 1968, Trix and Carol Zimmerman started the Leftovers Homemakers Club, because nobody wanted them, hence the name "The Leftovers".
Trix and Ollie were able to travel to every state by bus trips with friends or by plane. She also loved to gamble, especially when it came to slot machines. In July of 2017, Trix decided it was time for her to continue her life at Fairway Pines Assisted Living where she became like the ambassador. She would welcome everyone and show them around. She loved it! During her last 11 days, the outpouring of love for her from all the staff and residents was overwhelming.
Survivors include her daughter, Renee (Gary) Leinonen of Sauk Centre; son, Robbie (Gloria) Kleinschmidt of Avon; daughter-in-law, Carol Kleinschmidt of Sauk Centre; son-in-law, Philip Behnen of Sauk Centre; grandchildren, Ryan (Abby), Jamie (Melissa), Kayla (Adam), and Angela (Travis); five great-grandchildren, Carter, Gemma, Tyson, Blake, Brooke, Bella, Emma, and Addy; brother, David Burdick of St. Cloud; sister, Cecilia Kortan of Sauk Centre; sister-in-law, Jeanette Kleinschmidt of Sauk Centre; and many nieces and nephews.
Trix was preceded in death by her husband, Ollie Kleinschmidt on May 28, 2012; parents; children, Randy Kleinschmidt on October 12, 1963, Ronnie Kleinschmidt on September 4, 1977, Roxann Behnen on March 26, 2020; and son, Rick Kleinschmidt on November 11, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
