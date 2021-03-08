Ted Golla, 95 of Browerville, died March 3, 2021 at the Central Todd County Care Center in Clarissa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 13 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Browerville; interment was at the parish cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. He is preceded in death by his wife Maureen (nee Bartylla), son Tim and daughter Diane. Ted is survived by his children, Dale (Marykaye) Golla, Keith (Patty) Golla; son-in-law Al Werling; grandchildren, Amanda, Chrissy, Katie, Joe, Michaela, Jonathan, Casey; great-grandchildren, Tim, Ike, Caiden, Charlotte, Abby, Roseabella, Breanna, Brigette and longtime special friend Roslyn. Ted was born in Browerville and then moved to Saint Paul; he was self-employed as a cement contractor. As a pilot, he flew his own plane and was an avid deer hunter. After retiring, Ted and Maureen moved to his farm on Coal Lake, where he raised horses as a hobby and resided until his last few days. Arrangements by Iten Funeral Home Browerville – itenfuneralhome.com.
