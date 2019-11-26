Sylvia R Fitzsimmons (56) of East Bethel, passed away on November 25, 2019 after a courageous fight with cancer. Sylvia was an 11 year employee of ECM publications. Survived by husband of 11 years, Larry Fitzsimmons; mother, Sandra Sceli; sister Christine (Michael) Thornton, and son Joseph Fitzsimmons. Sylvia left us early and will be missed by all who knew her. Celebration of life will be scheduled in the spring of 2020; watch FACEBOOK for additional details.
Sylvia R. Fitzsimmons
To plant a tree in memory of Sylvia Fitzsimmons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.