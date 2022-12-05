Susanna "Sue" D. Smith, 58

Susanna D. "Sue" Smith, age 58 of Albany, passed away after a courageous 18 month battle with pancreatic cancer on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at her home in Albany, Minnesota, with her family by her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 6 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at St. Benedict's Cemetery in Avon. Military honors will be provided by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.