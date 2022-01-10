Susan K. VanHavermaet, 64

Susan K. "Sue" VanHavermaet, age 64 of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 7, 2022 at her home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 13 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Susan Kay VanHavermaet was born July 29, 1957 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Raymond and Betty (Beilke) VanHavermaet. Sue graduated from Sauk Centre High School and worked many years at Punkins and Monkeys Preschool. She volunteered her time helping in the kitchen at Holy Family School. Sue was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. She enjoyed crafting, making cards for people, feeding the birds and caring for her flowers, and enjoyed taking part in the activities at Riverview Manor. Sue loved spending time with her family and the residents at Riverview Manor, whom she considered her family.
Survivors include her mother, Betty VanHavermaet of Sauk Centre; brothers, Jerry (Bev) VanHavermaet of Sauk Centre, Roger (Brenda) VanHavermaet of Sauk Centre, and Bill VanHavermaet of Sauk Centre; sister, Karen (Dan) Weber of Melrose; and many nieces and nephews.
Sue was preceded in death by her father, Raymond VanHavermaet; grandparents, Otto and Bertha Beilke and Henry and Elizabeth VanHavermaet; and many aunts and uncles.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
