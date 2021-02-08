Steven Proell, age 68 of Elbow Lake, formerly of Osakis and Sauk Centre, passed away on Friday evening, Feb. 5, 2021 at his home in Elbow Lake, MN. Steven Owen Proell was born on September 20, 1952 in Melrose, MN to parents, Ervin and Gladys (Wallin) Proell. He moved with his family to Sauk Centre and as a youngster it was discovered that Steven had special needs. When he was twelve years old, Steve attended a school for the deaf in Faribault, MN. He learned to use sign language, which helped him to communicate better with his family and others when he returned home. Steve held various jobs during his life, but he especially appreciated his time at the Productive Alternatives in Fergus Falls and the AOC (Adult Opportunity Center) of Alexandria. When not at work, Steve enjoyed many activities. He was an avid bowler, participating in the Special Olympics in both bowling and track and field. He very much enjoyed taking trips, and was able to go to Florida and also attend multiple football and baseball games. Steve was a huge MN Vikings fan, as well as cheering for the MN Twins. He enjoyed all kinds of sports and especially liked to play horseshoes and bean bags. Steve always had his Polaroid camera close by and loved to take pictures, whether of family, friends or various events in his life. He was known for his strong bear hugs and firm handshakes. In this way he communicated as best he could that he valued not only meeting you but the opportunity to get to know you. He was dearly loved by his family, housemates and co-workers and will be greatly missed. Steve is survived by his siblings, Linda Bolstad of Alexandria, Debbie Radermacher of Alexandria, Cherylle (Ken) Duerr of Freeport and Kevin (Deb Fleming) Proell of Alexandria; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Patricia and Sandra Proell; brothers, Bruce Wallin, Ronald and David Proell; sister-in-law, Kim Proell and brother-in-law, Harvey Bolstad, Sr. A visitation will be held on Wednesday evening, Feb. 10 from 4-7 p.m. for the public at the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis. Please come in your favorite MN sports team attire, with Viking apparel especially appreciated. A private family service will be held with interment at the Calvary Cemetery in Osakis, MN. Condolences and memories may be left for Steve on his Tribute page at www.royhetland.com as Roy-Hetland Funeral Home of Osakis, MN was honored to help with his arrangements.
